Will Health Ministry’s oil and sugar boards change India’s eating habits?

India is witnessing an alarming rise in obesity and lifestyle diseases, especially among young people. In response, the Union Health Ministry has launched a campaign to display oil and sugar content boards at food counters in workplaces and public spaces. In this interview, Dr. Dharini Krishnan, a senior dietitian, shares her perspective on the initiative’s potential to shift unhealthy eating habits and what more needs to be done.

What do you think of the Health Ministry’s initiative to display oil and sugar content at food counters, especially at workplaces?

It’s an excellent initiative because people are largely unaware of the calories they consume. Displaying oil and sugar content will increase awareness, even if it initially impacts only a small section of the population. Knowledge is the first step toward change, and many in India are unaware of the calorie density of their everyday snacks.

Given the popularity of snacking across India, what kind of lifestyle diseases are linked to frequent consumption of high-fat, high-sugar foods?

India is entering a phase of rampant obesity. Earlier, it was mostly adults, but now even children are affected. In my clinic, I see ten-year-olds weighing 80 kg—more than most adults should weigh. Ideally, a ten-year-old should weigh around 24 to 26 kg. Today, adults come in weighing over 120 or 130 kg, and they feel good about having lost weight down to that level.

When you're supposed to weigh 65 kg but are already at 90 kg by age 18 or 20, you start seeing early-onset blood pressure, high blood sugar, and lipid issues—problems that used to emerge only by age 40 or 50. This trend is deeply concerning. Obesity is even linked to hormone-related cancers such as breast cancer in women and prostate cancer in men.

Do you believe displaying nutritional information will actually influence people’s snack choices?

I can speak from experience. Around 35 years ago, I worked with a hotel where we introduced a low-calorie menu and displayed calorie information. But it didn’t last because guests didn’t care; they came to indulge, not diet. But today, the scenario is different. People hardly cook at home anymore, and oil consumption has skyrocketed.

People now think it’s normal to have a fried item daily between 5 and 7 p.m.—be it samosas, cutlets, or kachoris. This was never the norm, even in North India. Fried snacks and chaat were occasional treats, not daily staples. Similarly, people feel every meal must end with a sweet, which wasn’t the case before.

So yes, while a signboard alone won't transform habits, it begins a conversation. For instance, a small pack of five mini samosas equals one big one, each ranging from 250 to 400 calories. If you eat an extra 500 calories daily just from snacks, you could gain half a kilo a week.

What challenges might this initiative face in changing deeply ingrained eating habits, especially with beloved foods like samosas or jalebis?

It’s not about banning foods. It’s about smarter choices. For example, with ragda patties, the ragda—made from boiled peas—is healthy. But the patties, made from fried potatoes, add unnecessary calories. Even if "tava-fried," the oil absorption can be significant depending on how it’s prepared.

No one’s saying don’t eat chaat. Have it once a week. But choose well: coriander, onion, chutneys, boiled chana or peas—all good. This initiative can help shift eating norms. It won’t reach everyone overnight, but it’s a great start. In Singapore, boards showing calories and sugar content have been around for 20 years, and it’s made a difference.

How should visual nudges like these boards be designed to effectively change public behavior?

There’s an excellent board I use in my presentations showing teaspoons of sugar in common items—ketchup, fizzy drinks, chips. People assume chips are just salty, but packaged ones often contain added sugar. Most don’t read food labels.

I worked with a school nutrition project where even fifth and sixth graders learned to read labels. They could tell what to avoid if someone in their family had diabetes or heart disease. It was inspiring. The CBSE guideline that bans junk food within five kilometers of schools is a huge step forward.

We need to offer healthy alternatives in places like railway canteens too. Selling whole cucumbers, carrots, and tomatoes—washed and packed—gives people convenient, safe choices. For those commuting long hours, this kind of availability can make a big difference.

The Health Ministry clarified that this campaign isn’t about banning Indian snacks but promoting moderation. Do you think that message will resonate better with Indian consumers?

Absolutely. Moderation is key. On my diet charts, the "foods to include" list is always longer than "foods to restrict." Making people feel guilty doesn’t work.

Crash diets like fruit-only, soup-only, or salad-only often backfire. After a few days, people binge on everything they denied themselves. Instead, move from a large samosa to a medium, then a small. Reduce frequency gradually—from daily to twice a week, then once a week.

There are so many healthy snacks. In South India, sundal—made from whole pulses—has been sold for years. It’s available everywhere. If people seek it, they’ll find it. It’s about making health a priority.

India is projected to have 45 crore overweight or obese individuals by 2050, according to a Lancet report. What other steps should the government take to counter this trend?

Every level of the government—from railway canteens to corporate cafeterias—should offer healthy, affordable options. Obesity is no longer just an urban issue; it’s spreading to rural areas too.

We must highlight that health doesn’t mean exotic superfoods. Guava and papaya are just as healthy as kiwi or dragon fruit. Peanuts can be as nutritious as almonds if eaten in moderation. India has incredible biodiversity—so many millets, pulses, and vegetables.

If we offer tasty, healthy snacks—roasted, sprouted, locally sourced—and reduce sodium and additives in packaged food, people will respond. But it starts with making good options available and safe.

