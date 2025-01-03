HMPV outbreak in China: All you need to know about symptoms, preventive measures

Five years after the outbreak of COVID-19, China is reportedly experiencing an increase in infections caused by the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) and the government has implemented screening, detection, and isolation protocols to deal with unknown pathogens.

The Chinese government is putting in place a monitoring system for pneumonia of unknown origin, reported the news agency Reuters, quoting officials. The administration is keen to ensure a higher level of preparedness, as compared to the response when Covid-19 first occurred.

Unconfirmed videos

There are also alarming videos doing the rounds on social media appearing to show hospitals overcrowded with patients. However, these are unconfirmed videos, and neither the Chinese government nor the World Health Organisation has confirmed the outbreak of a new virus.

What is HMPV?

The human metapneumovirus (HMPV) causes upper and lower respiratory diseases in people of all ages, but especially among young children, older adults, and those with weak immune systems. This virus was first discovered in 2001 by Dutch researchers in nasopharyngeal aspirate samples from children with respiratory infections caused by unknown pathogens.

What are the symptoms?

According to the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC China), the symptoms include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and wheezing or shortness of breath. Severe cases can result in bronchitis or pneumonia, particularly among infants, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals.

The agency also noted that those with pre-existing lung conditions like asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), or emphysema are at higher risk of severe outcomes.

People may experience its symptoms 3-6 days after getting infected, and the duration of the illness may vary depending on its severity.

How does the virus spread?

CDC China said, “The virus spreads primarily through droplets or aerosols from coughing or sneezing, as well as close contact or exposure to contaminated environments.”

How do you prevent it?

The best measures to avoid getting infected are:

- Wear masks in crowded places.

- Wash your hands with soap when you return home.

- Do not touch your mouth, eyes, or nose with unwashed hands.

- Keep a distance from people who are infected.

- If you develop symptoms, remain isolated.

- Do not share plates, cups, or other utensils with infected persons.

- Those who are infected should cover their mouth while sneezing or coughing.

What is the treatment?

There is no specific vaccine or antiviral treatment for HMPV currently, and the management of the disease focusses on alleviating the symptoms.

Experts emphasise caution in using antiviral drugs indiscriminately for HMPV.