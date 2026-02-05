How customs duty exemption on 17 cancer drugs will impact patients

This measure targets high-cost medicines central to advanced oncology, aiming to enhance accessibility for patients grappling with one of the country’s leading causes of morbidity and mortality, with many advanced drugs imported and heavily taxed at 5–11 per cent.

In a significant step to reduce the heavy financial strain of cancer treatment in India, the Union Budget 2026-27 has exempted basic customs duty on 17 critical imported cancer drugs.

Imported therapies and high duties

Sadly, a large number of cancer patients have to rely on imported therapies due to limited domestic production of advanced treatment options. These drugs fall into three main categories: Targeted therapies that attack specific cancer mutations, immunotherapies that empower the immune system to fight cancer, and advanced cell-based treatments like CAR-T.

Targeted therapies attack specific genetic mutations in cancer cells, commonly used for breast, lung, and blood cancers. Immunotherapies harness the body’s immune system to identify and destroy malignant cells, revolutionizing outcomes but remaining prohibitively expensive. Cell-based therapies, including CAR-T approaches, involve complex personalized technologies and are typically imported, driving up costs further.

The high import duties eventually lead to high out-of-pocket expenses that often leads to a delay in treatment, while many patients cannot complete the course or even have to stop the treatment. Therefore, the exemption could make each of these treatments more affordable, with health experts hoping that patients may get treatment sooner, and see improved survival rates.

Drugs that ensure better outcomes

The 17 drugs that have been exempt from customs duty are Ribociclib, Abemaciclib, Venetoclax, Ceritinib, Brigatinib, Darolutamide, Ponatinib, Ibrutinib, Dabrafenib, Trametinib, Ipilimumab, Tremelimumab, Toripalimab, Serplulimab, Tislelizumab, Inotuzumab ozogamicin, and Talycabtagene autoleucel (a CAR-T cell therapy).

Healthcare experts have welcomed the exemption as a significant move towards patient-centric care. Dinesh Madhavan, President, Group Oncology and International at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, noted that many of these medicines are used in modern oncology treatments which ensure better outcomes.

“Lowering costs in this segment can certainly improve treatment continuity, reduce out-of-pocket expenses, and enable more patients to access therapies that were previously difficult to access. This move also supports better clinical outcomes, as patients are less likely to delay or discontinue treatment due to financial constraints. Combined with the Budget’s emphasis on strengthening domestic healthcare and biopharma capabilities, these measures contribute meaningfully towards a more accessible and patient-centric cancer care ecosystem,” he told The Federal.

Common part of cancer care

Dr Deepak Jha, Chief of Breast Surgery and Senior Consultant of Surgical Oncology at Artemis Hospitals, highlighted that these therapies are now becoming a common part of cancer care as targeted therapies are used a lot for cancers of the breast, lung, and blood.

“They work by attacking specific genetic changes in cancer cells. Immunotherapies help the immune system find and kill cancer cells. They have changed the way cancer is treated, but they are still very expensive. The future of cancer treatment lies in advanced and cell-based therapies, such as newer personalized therapies. They are very expensive because they use complicated technology and need to be imported,” he said.

Emphasizing the broader public impact, Dr Jha added that cancer drugs are some of the most expensive in the healthcare system. “The exemption could mean that patients get treatment sooner, stick to their prescribed therapies better and their families don’t have to worry about money as much. Making advanced cancer drugs easier to get can improve long-term survival rates and give better cancer care to those who need it the most,” he told The Federal.

Cheaper by 5 to 10 per cent

While the exemption will obviously not eliminate the high base prices of patented imports, experts still see it as a positive policy direction. Dr Suresh Kumar B, Consultant in Medical Oncology at Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet, agreed that these drugs are very effective.

“The exemption on customs duty will reduce the cost of these drugs by 5 to 10 per cent and that is significant given the high cost of the medicines. A larger number of patients might be able to afford the treatment, as well as complete the treatment. Hence, it is a significant step in terms of improving the quality of cancer care,” he said.