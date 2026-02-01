Budget 2026-27: What gets cheaper and what gets costlier?

The middle class, or rather, the upper middle class, has a lot to cheer about as several electronic goods, such as microwave ovens and video games, and overseas travel and education, may get cheaper even as coal, frequently used by economically weaker sections for cooking and other purposes, gets a duty hike in the Union Budget 2026.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth Budget also brings relief to cancer patients by exempting basic customs duty on 17 essential medicines. Customs duty on nuclear power project imports have also been exempted till 2035, giving the sector a boost. However, no relief came for income-tax payers.

What gets cheaper?

Foreign tour packages

Overseas education

Cancer drugs

Alcoholic liquor scrap and certain minerals

Footwear and leather goods

Energy transition equipment

Microwave ovens and components

TV components

Cameras and parts

Video games manufacturing parts

Coffee and other vending machines

What gets costlier?

Penalty for income tax misreporting (now 100 per cent of tax amount)

Penalty for non-disclosure of movable assets

Stock options and futures trading costs