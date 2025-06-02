'COVID pandemic far from over': Delhi HC seeks details on sample collection

The Delhi High Court recently observed that the "next COVID pandemic" was far from over, as it sought details from the Centre regarding its preparedness on sample collection, testing centres, and transport protocols.

Justice Girish Kathpalia stated that while the court was sanguine that appropriate steps and protocols would be in place, those measures must be formally placed on record by the relevant authorities.

'COVID still active'

"Considering that the next COVID pandemic is far from over and in fact, active, within the community, today, as per news reports, any vacuum in the steps taken after the May 30, 2023 meeting is a serious issue," the judge remarked.

In its May 28 order, the court further observed, "This assumes certain urgency, considering that there are wide reports of COVID-19, being active in the community at present; it would, therefore, be expected from the respondent to crystallise an urgent set of measures, in order that these (Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) are in place and whatever decision was taken in the meeting, has reached its proper conclusion."

The court was hearing a contempt plea filed by Dr Rohit Jain, who alleged non-compliance by the authorities with an order issued by the division bench of the High Court on January 27, 2023.

Court seeks update

The bench had disposed of Jain's earlier plea on the issue while directing the Central government to treat it as a representation and decide on it within 12 weeks through a reasoned order.

Jain submitted that despite these directions, no guidelines were framed by the Centre with regard to establishing minimum standards for sample collection, centres and transport.

The court directed the Centre's standing counsel, Monika Arora, to ensure that the concerned officers were apprised of the court's directions and to submit a status report within six weeks.

The matter has now been posted for hearing on July 18.

Expert committees for SOPs

It was informed that a meeting had been held under the chairmanship of the additional director general of health services on May 30, 2023, to which the petitioner was also invited.

During the meeting, it was decided to constitute four sub-committees of experts in pathology, biochemistry, haematology, and microbiology.

These committees — comprising members from Centre-run hospitals — were tasked with defining Standard Operating Procedures for sample collection, sample collection centres, and sample transport policy and submit a report.

The guidelines were also to cover storage standards. However, the court noted that no update had been provided by the authorities on the minutes of the meeting.

Even though on first blush, the contempt petition may not subsist considering that a decision was taken to form the sub-committees, the court said.

