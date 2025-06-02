India records 4 COVID deaths in 24 hours

As many as four COVID related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country, as per the COVID dashboard data shared by Union Health Ministry. One death each was reported in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi each, on Sunday (June 1).

Delhi reported the death of a 22-year-old woman with old treated pulmonary Koch's, post-tuberculosis lung disease and bilateral lower respiratory tract infection, who tested positive for COVID.

2nd death in TN

A 25-year-old man from Tamil Nadu with bronchial asthma and severe acute tubular injury, who was incidentally positive for COVID, passed away on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu has reported two deaths after the recent resurgence of COVID cases in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the state has recorded 38,088 COVID related deaths.

The death of individuals affected due to respiratory and pulmonary illnesses in the younger age group has raised concerns, but doctors say that COVID might not be directly responsible for the deaths.

Experts urge caution

"Most of the COVID patients are seeing respiratory illnesses and there is low incidence of pneumonia in these cases. While the mortality may not be directly related to COVID infection, it is important to stay cautious because even flu or any other viral infections including COVID, can worsen the severe pulmonary and respiratory diseases," said Dr Vinod, consultant pulmonologist at Government Stanley Medical Hospital.

The overall active cases of COVID are nearing 4,000 in India, and there are about 3,961 cases reported as on Monday. Kerala records the highest of 1,435 active cases, followed by 506 active cases in Maharashtra, 483 active cases in Delhi, 338 in Gujarat and 331 in West Bengal. Since January, a total of 2,188 people have recovered from COVID.