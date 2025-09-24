Tirupati Brahmotsavam: Tradition where a million sacred flowers bloom

It is customary to adorn Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara, along with his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, with flower garlands that are 1.5 moora (arm's length) long, symbolising divine affection and devotion.

Lord Venkateswara, the deity at the Tirumala Tirupati temple, may be bedecked with dazzling diamonds and gold ornaments but floral offerings has its own special importance. Even if ornaments are made of gold, flowers have the power to create an atmosphere of serenity and beauty. According to temple authorities, around 15 tonnes of flowers are brought in daily from across India and abroad for the deity. These are woven into garlands by 200 women, crafting them into 2,000-yard-long floral arrangements. During Brahmotsavam, flower usage reaches its peak. In the 2024 season, 40 metric tonnes of flowers were used; this year, the number is expected to reach 60 metric tonnes. Alongside flowers, aromatic leaves are also used, reflecting just how integral flowers are to temple rituals. Sanctity of floral offerings Even the ancient Tamil scripture Tiruvaymoli mentions the sanctity of floral offerings made to Lord Venkateswara. Every day, he is adorned with 121 kg of gold and diamond-studded jewellery—followed by floral decoration. On Thursdays, however, no other ornaments are used; the Lord is adorned only with flowers. Also read: Planning to get married in Tirupati? Here's how to register These floral arrangements are crafted with great care, often involving expert decorators brought in from Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru. TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) has dedicated officials monitoring the floral decorations. Every flower, garland, and fragrance used in the Lord’s adornment is given utmost importance.

Offering flowers and sacred leaves to deities is a core part of Hindu tradition

As Sanskrit scholar Vaidya Venkateshachar explains, “Flowers bring vibrant colour and divine fragrance. Offering flowers and sacred leaves to deities is a core part of Hindu tradition. Tirumala, being the Vaikuntha of Kaliyuga, is enveloped in divine energy, and lord Srinivasa expresses that through his floral adornments.” 300 kilos of flowers daily Every day, the idol of Lord Venkateswara and Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy—the silver replica of the lord's idol placed near his feet—are adorned from head to toe with about 300 kg of flowers and aromatic leaves. This highlights how flowers and foliage are central to the temple's visual and spiritual experience. A special system exists in Tirumala for preparing eight types of garlands daily, overseen by the TTD garden superintendent and a team of 50 staff members, supported by temple volunteers. In light of the 2025 sacred and vibrant festival, the Brahmotsavams, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal announced that special floral decorations are underway in the Sampangi Prakaram (sacred pathway in the temple) “We aim to use 60 metric tonnes of flowers this year to create canopy-like displays that will captivate devotees,” he said. All flowers and leaves used for adorning the Moolavirat (main idol), Bhoga Srinivasa, and Utsava Murthis (portable idol of deity) are sourced domestically, including from Tirumala’s own gardens. Seasonal blooms According to TTD garden deputy director Srinivasulu, “Twelve types of flowers and six varieties of leaves are selected depending on the season.” Jasmine dominates during summer, while chrysanthemums are favoured from August to March. In the holy months of Kartika and Dhanurmasam, paneer and bilva leaves (trifoliate leaves of Bel tree) are prominently used. Also read: TTD launches WhatsApp-based feedback system for devotees Flowers like lily, the highly fragrant manusampangi, rose, jasmine, kanakambaram, lotus, and water lilies are used for regular rituals. Leaves such as tulasi, maruvam (sweet marjoram), davana (aromatic plant), paneer, and bilva are chosen for their divine fragrance. A specialised system is in place to prepare garlands for daily services, weddings, and processions. A dedicated 50-member team handles the intricate task of creating these floral offerings from 12 flowers and six types of scented leaves. Ritual presentation Each morning and evening, fresh garlands are brought for the floral seva in special bamboo baskets. These are carried ceremoniously by Jeeyar Swamis ( custodians of the Srivari Temple and its traditions, considered descendants of Saint Ramanujacharya) on their heads, accompanied by musical processions to the temple’s flagstaff, before being taken to the sanctum and presented to the deity. Floral decoration of the lord is considered an art known only to temple priests.

The TTD garden staff, especially the women, are equally skilled in crafting these intricate garlands for each specific idol based on the occasion. Types of garlands Just as specific proportions are followed in preparing temple prasadam (sacred food offering), the same care is applied to floral garlands. The following are the key garlands made for adorning the lord: Sikhamani: A garland made from various flowers and aromatic leaves, is called by this name because it extends from the crown of the deity to cover both shoulders. It measures 8 mooras. Saligrama mala: Two garlands of four mooras each, hanging alongside the Saligramas from shoulders to feet. Kanthasari: A layered garland worn from the neck to shoulders, about 3.5 mooras. Vakshasthala Lakshmi: Two 3.5 moora-long garlands offered to Sridevi and Bhudevi Shanku-Chakra malas: One moora long garlands for the conch and discus. Khatari Saram: A 2 moora garland adorning the sacred sword (Nandaka) at the navel. Tavalams: Three garlands hanging from elbows to knees and from knees to feet—crafted with precise measurements. Tiruvadi Malas: Two garlands, each one moora long, placed around the feet. These garlands are stored in a dedicated flower chamber called the Pula Ara. Floral viewing Every Thursday, a unique Pulangi Seva (floral viewing) is held where the lord is adorned only with garlands—without any ornaments. A special team within TTD prepares these garlands in advance, catering to all the deities in the Ananda Nilayam sanctum.





TTD’s garden department, operating in shifts with 50 staff (15 women and 35 men), crafts eight garlands daily using 300 kg of 12 flower varieties and six fragrant leaves. During festivals like Brahmotsavams, another 300 kg of flowers are added to the regular usage. Bhoga Srinivasa connection Next to the main idol in the sanctum is a smaller idol—Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy—said to have been donated in 614 CE by Pallava queen Samavai. A stone inscription below the Vimana Venkateswara idol mentions this donation. Also read: Srivari Vasanthotsavam commences on spiritual note in Tirumala Agama Shastra refers to Bhoga Srinivasa as Kautuka Murthy or Shrimanaval Perumal. A floral garland is made specially for this idol during the rituals. Another garland is used for Koluvu Srinivasa, the idol worshipped during daily offerings and administrative rituals. Flowers flown in from UK, Bangkok The temple has numerous Utsava Murthis (processional deities), each with their own garland requirements. As examples, three garlands will be required for Ugra Srinivasa with Sridevi and Bhudevi; three garlands for Sita-Rama-Lakshmana idols and two garlands for Rukmini-Krishna. During festivals like Brahmotsavams and other special occasions, flowers are also donated by devotees and organisations from overseas, including the UK and Bangkok.

