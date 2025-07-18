Planning to get married in Tirumala? Here's how to register

Tirupati has been a popular wedding destination for centuries now. People from several parts of India, particularly the South, seek to marry on the Tirumala hill, followed by a darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the temple.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been facilitating free marriages for Hindus near the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple since 2016. The service is open to all Hindus and includes special arrangements and support for newlyweds and their families.

However, many people are unaware of the procedure and the various facilities available. For instance, did you know that a wedding registered at the Tirupati temple allows a darshan of Lord Balaji for six people, including the newlyweds and their parents? Here are more details.

How to book a slot?

Parents or guardians of the bride or the bridegroom can book a marriage slot at the free Kalyana Mandapam (wedding hall) either through the TTD website or local centres. For queries, they may contact the office between 10:30 am and 5:00 pm, or call 0877–2277744.

What are the eligibility criteria?

Only Hindus are eligible

The bride must be at least 18 years old

The groom must be at least 21 years old

Second marriages and marriages without parental permission are not allowed

What are the documents required?

Applicants must register on the Kalyana Vedika website (www.ttdsevaonline.net/ttd-kalyana-vedika-hindu-marriages-tirumala/) and upload the following:

Aadhaar and voter ID of the couple and parents

Proof of age (birth certificate or 10th-grade certificate, driving licence, PAN card, or passport)

An acknowledgment slip will be generated upon successful registration.

The acknowledgment slip must be presented at the wedding venue at least six hours before the scheduled time. TTD staff will verify documents in the presence of the couple’s parents before conducting the ceremony.

What does TTD provide?

A priest to perform the wedding

Mangala vadyam (traditional wedding music)

Basic items such as turmeric, kumkum, and bangles

Accommodation for the couple and close relatives

A group photograph as a memento

Free meals at the Thirugonda Vengamamba Annadana Satram

Six darshan tickets worth ₹300 for the couple and parents

Small laddus as prasadam after darshan

Note: Couples must bring their own clothing and other essential materials for the ceremony

How is the marriage registered?

The TTD certificate issued after the wedding is ceremonial. For legal recognition, couples must register their marriage at the Hindu Marriage Registrar's office located in Room 233, SMC Guest House Complex, Tirumala.

Required documents:

Proof of age and residence

Wedding photograph

Receipt from the kalyana mandapam

Wedding invitation

Three witnesses signatures

(This article was originally published in The Federal Andhra Pradesh.)