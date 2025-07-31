    • The Federal
    No, Minister: Navigating Power, Politics and Bureaucracy with a Steely Resolve by Subhash Chandra Garg, Juggernaut, pp. 432, Rs 799

    In this excerpt from ‘No, Minister,’ Subhash Chandra Garg, who served as Finance Secretary in the Modi government, describes how his working relationship with FM Nirmala Sitharaman deteriorated rapidly

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Ministers Arun Jaitley, Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman were my political bosses during my time in the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). Nripendra Misra, principal secretary to the PM; Dr P.K. Mishra, additional principal secretary to the PM, and cabinet secretary P.K. Sinha were my administrative bosses during this period.

