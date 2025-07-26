A former corporate professional with stints at Chase Manhattan and McKinsey, Kamini Dandapani, the Chennai-born, New York-based writer, historian, and trained classical artist, kept her passion for music, dance, and storytelling alive through her blog ‘Tales of South India’. It eventually led her to the world of historical biography. Her debut book, Rajaraja Chola: King of Kings (Aleph, 2022) is a rich, rigorously researched portrait of Rajaraja Chola, the brilliant, ambitious, and visionary emperor who transformed a small kingdom into one of medieval India’s greatest empires.

In the sweeping work, she explores not just his reign — marked by expansion, the Brihadeeshwara temple, and a cultural renaissance — but the vast ecosystem around him: the society, the art, the place of women, and the extraordinary administration that outlasted him. In this interview to The Federal, Dandapani reflects on the brilliance of Rajendra Chola, Rajaraja’s son, whose campaign to the Gangetic plains and founding of Gangaikonda Cholapuram marked a bold statement of conquest, sovereignty, and self-assertion.

She underlines that Rajendra’s act of bringing Ganga water south was both spiritual and political, an audacious claim to pan-Indian legitimacy. She urges readers to move beyond glorified hagiographies and recognise these rulers as complex figures shaped by ambition, strategy, and the brutal realities of their time. Dandapani is also clear-eyed about how history is constructed, pointing out that Chola inscriptions, while incredibly useful, are as curated and performative as a modern social media profile. Above all, she sees the Cholas not just as rulers but as master image-makers, whose legacy offers urgent lessons in ambition, governance, and the power of narrative. Excerpts from the interview:

Rajendra Chola’s campaign to the Gangetic plains — marking 1000 years this year — is being hailed as a civilisational milestone. In your view, what was its actual historical significance?

Rajendra’s northern campaign, as it’s called, was a daring venture filled with adventure and imagination. It was also a brilliant symbolic move. But let’s first dive into the background of why he embarked on this campaign. During Rajendra’s time, the Cholas’ greatest enemies were the Western Chalukyas of the Deccan and present-day Karnataka. Both the Chalukyas and the Cholas were desperately vying for control over the Vengi region, located around the Godavari delta in Andhra.

At this point, the Vengi king had died, sparking a fierce succession battle. Many kings at the time had multiple wives, resulting in many princes vying for the throne. One of these princes was Rajendra’s own son-in-law. The Western Chalukya king also had his own candidate in the fray, leading to a standoff between the two. After a bloody battle, Rajendra’s son-in-law was placed on the Vengi throne. But Rajendra was not the type to stay silent after this. He sought revenge against those who had supported his rival.

Rajendra then marched north, first into Kalinga (modern-day Odisha), where he defeated the kings who had supported the Western Chalukya emperor. His army then moved further north into the Pala kingdom of Bengal, wreaking havoc once again. After these victories, they brought back boatloads of Ganga water, which were shipped down the coast into Chola territory.

While Rajendra’s armies enjoyed victories in these regions, there’s no evidence to suggest that these territories actually became part of the Chola kingdom. They didn’t annex these lands; instead, they took loot and brought back the Ganga water before heading south.

Now, why was bringing the Ganga water so important symbolically? For medieval Indian kings, Bharatvarsha was the ideal kingdom. The titles that many Chola emperors gave themselves — such as Rajaraja, Rajadhiraja, Chakravarti — were meant to embody the ideal ruler of this ideal kingdom. Many kings across India created symbolic versions of Bharatvarsha, and Rajendra’s father, Rajaraja, was no exception. He built the Brihadishwara temple, calling it Dakshina Meru, essentially symbolising the southern equivalent of Mount Meru. Bharatvarsha, in this sense, had its own sacred river, the Ganga.

Rajendra, however, took it a step further. He didn’t just symbolise Bharatvarsha — he brought the actual Ganga water down south, solidifying in his eyes (and to the world) that the Chola kingdom was a true Bharatvarsha, not just in theory but in reality. This act proclaimed him as a true world sovereign. That’s why I believe Rajendra did what he did — it was brilliant both strategically and symbolically.

The creation of Gangaikonda Cholapuram wasn’t just about architecture, it was an assertion. What was Rajendra trying to communicate by shifting the imperial capital and naming it after the Ganga?

He didn’t have to shift his operations because Tanjavur was perfectly fine. It had the temple, it was thriving, and everything was running smoothly. So, I think it makes for a fascinating psychological or character study to speculate on why Rajendra chose to move his operations entirely to a brand new place — where there was nothing at all.

Gangaikunda, the town he founded, was just an empty tract of land, 70 kilometres away, where everything had to be built from scratch. To my mind, this was perhaps one way for him to step out of his father’s very large shadow and make a fresh start — to assert that he was a leader in his own right. As long as he stayed in Tanjavur, he would always be in that old milieu, and I feel like maybe he wanted a clean break.

Perhaps Rajendra wanted to move away from the political dynamics of Tanjavur. Maybe he wanted to be closer to Chidambaram, which was deeply revered by the Cholas — a powerful spiritual centre for them. Or maybe he aimed to appease the people of the new region and make them feel that they were an integral part of his kingdom.

It could have been a combination of all these factors. But once Gangaikunda Cholapuram was established, it remained the Chola headquarters for the remainder of the Chola dynasty. I just feel that this move was his way of stepping out from his father’s shadow and carving his own path as an independent ruler.

How do historians interpret the act of bringing Ganga water to the South? Was it an act of spiritual syncretism, or a calculated display of conquest and unity?

I think it’s both. It’s an act of devotion and an act of dominance, and not merely symbolic. There have been plenty of symbolic acts in history. For instance, there are mythologies that say the Kaveri River, which is central to Chola territory, is actually the Ganga water that Agastya brought down in a pot.

You also have the Pallava sculpture at Mahabalipuram, or Mamallapuram, called Arjuna’s Penance, which tells the story of the river Ganga being brought to Earth through King Bhagiratha’s penance. And by extension, it’s depicted in the Pallavas’ maritime capital, symbolising their lands as well. These are all symbolic acts. When these stories are told, they carry a deeper, symbolic message.

But Rajendra, it seems, wasn’t content with just symbolism. He went beyond it and brought the actual waters down. It was customary for kings of those days to erect pillars to commemorate grand campaigns. Rajendra, however, went a step further —he created a lake from the Ganga waters he brought down. He called it a Jala Jaya Stambam, or “liquid pillar of victory.” I think he wanted to show the world that whatever anyone else did, he did it on a grander and more daring scale. And in this, I believe he was inspired by his father.

Compared to Rajaraja Chola, Rajendra seems less celebrated in the public imagination. Why do you think his legacy hasn’t resonated as strongly, until perhaps now?

Rajendra tried so hard, and yet Rajaraja remains the household name. Most people, if you ask them, will say Rajaraja was the greatest of the Cholas. That’s right. The fact is, Rajaraja was the true trailblazer. He truly stepped out of the box and did things that no Chola king had ever done before. From the conquests of nearly all of peninsular India and much of Sri Lanka, Rajaraja accomplished so much.

He also carried out his massive land survey and organisational efforts, had trade expeditions to China, and of course, there was his greatest achievement: the absolutely fabulous temple, the likes of which had never been seen before. Rajaraja set the bar so high, and Rajendra had to resort to extraordinary measures to exceed it, which he did. But for whatever reason, it is still Rajaraja who has captured the public imagination. I think books and movies like Ponniyin Selvan and even Sivaji Ganesan’s movie on Rajaraja, Rajaraja Cholan (1973), helped cement that image.

Rajaraja was first in so many areas. And even though Rajendra did all these things — first in many respects — it’s the first name that sticks. Think of the first person on the moon, right? It’s similar.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to commemorate Rajendra Chola with a coin and a visit to Gangaikonda Cholapuram, how do you view this political embrace of a southern emperor’s legacy?

Well, I’m glad that Rajendra is getting the spotlight, his due attention, now because I feel the history of South India has been neglected for far too long. The south, too, has had some truly remarkable dynasties with extraordinary achievements. But we are one country now, and we should not dismiss the history of the south — or the east, west, or any other part of India — as “regional history,” which implies that these are somehow secondary or ancillary to the main narrative.