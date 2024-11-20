When mediapersons asked him if rumours of him making actor Ranveer Singh wait in his office for two-and-a-half hours were true, he didn’t end the topic with a dismissal, but fleshed it out to explain why the A-lister despite being a “terrific” actor with “great energy” was not a ‘Shaktimaan’ fit. It wasn’t necessary, but he also took a dig at Akshay Kumar for allegedly being unfit for the role of 12th century Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan in the film Samrat Prithviraj.

While fans were appalled by his costume, the choice to sing the patriotic song himself and the dated animation used in the teaser, they wondered if he, considering his high standards and rejection of Ranveer, plans to reprise the character himself. The actor soothed nerves by stating that he had no such intentions and the hunt for a new Shaktimaan is still on.

Why so narcissistic, Shaktimaan?

In another interview with ABP’s Entertainment Live, Khanna denigrated actor Tiger Shroff — who incidentally played a superhero character in 2016 film A Flying Jatt — calling him a child who doesn’t have the stature or gravity to play Shaktimaan. Sample his statement:

“When Shaktimaan asks a child to flush the toilet, he would say ‘Sorry Shaktimaan’ and do it. But when Tiger Shroff says the same thing, the child would say ‘you sit down’. Because he (Shroff) is a child among children. He doesn’t have the stature that Shaktimaan enjoys. Pardon me, it’s not because of me, but because of the image. Shaktimaan isn’t just an action hero. He is a yogic purush (man) who must have gravity. He is made of five elements. He is no ordinary Arnold Schwarzenegger, nor has Iron Man’s suit nor is Superman from Krypton. He has got his shoes from earth, his outfit from water... You can imagine his powers. And I don’t want to throw that away with a face which does not match with the dress,” Khanna said in the interview.

