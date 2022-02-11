What cut short the Indian superheroes’ cape

Superheroes have been flying over skyscrapers, popping out of thin air, free-climbing the world’s tallest buildings, all easy-peasy, for many decades now. Since 2008, in particular, Hollywood has been riding the superhero box office momentum kicked off by Iron Man. A decade later, all the capes, masks and superpowers are keeping the audience just as hooked, catapulting the year 2017 and 2018 into what could be safely be called the cinematic superhero era.

It was during these two years that some of the biggest superhero movies of Hollywood, including Logan, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Wonder Woman, Thor: Ragnarok, Justice League, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2, and, Ant-Man and the Wasp became top-grossing films. What’s more? The movies fared well critically too.

Although eight superhero movies in the past have won Oscars for their technical advancements, 2017 was the first time a superhero movie (Wonder Woman) got nominated in the Best Picture and Best Director categories.

Writing about this growing craze for the genre, journalist Mark Bowden said, we are living in ‘Hollywood’s Comic Book Age’.