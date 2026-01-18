In September 1959, the then-Sri Lankan Prime Minister Solomon Bandaranaike was shot dead at close range by a young Sinhala Buddhist monk armed with a .45 caliber revolver. For global observers and commentators, this was probably the first occasion on which they were forced to confront the nature of Buddhist extremism. The West, which viewed Buddhism through a largely Orientalist-consumerist lens, was initially flummoxed at this seemingly contradictory idea: How could the clergymen of a religion that’s so particular about ahimsa or non-violence, ever condone violent acts, let alone of the cold-blooded, targeted variety? How could their followers, moreover, see no hypocrisy in Buddhist monks explicitly calling for violence around ethnic lines?

In recent years, however, there has been a surge of scholarly and journalistic interest around this subject, and Sonia Faleiro’s excellent new work of narrative nonfiction, The Robe and the Sword: How Buddhist Extremism is Shaping Modern Asia (HarperCollins), is its culmination. Across three sections set in Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand, respectively, Faleiro blends deep reportage and an astute deconstruction of socio-political movements. The result is a slim yet substantial and thought-provoking contribution to South Asian Studies. And while I can see this book becoming a staple of university curricula, it is a highly recommended read for the lay reader as well. ‘It’s the economy, stupid!’ The book’s opening section, a nearly 40-page reported essay on modern Sri Lanka, details the role played by hardliner Buddhist monks of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), including Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara, a charismatic and dangerous ideologue accused of inciting violence against Hindu Tamils, Muslims and other minorities. Gnanasara’s beliefs about Muslims are despicable and Faleiro makes sure that the reader comes face to face with the full scale of the BBS’s machinations. We are shown how he baselessly linked the halal certification of food to “Islamic terror” — and even after the Sri Lankan Muslim clerics decided to end halal certification “in the interests of peace”, Gnanasara and the BBS found new ways to marginalise and oppress Sri Lankan Muslims. Also read: The Dig review: Why Keeladi findings matter to India’s present as much as its past

The book is also very good with tracing the role of the 1921 colonial-era ethnic census in the Tamil-Sinhala conflict that eventually led Sri Lanka down the path of civil war. Faleiro notes that during colonial times, there were several reports and documentations of inter-religious camaraderie, Sinhala Buddhists and Tamil Hindus visiting each other’s holy shrines and so on. But parallel to these phenomena, economic discontent was making a bad political divide exponentially worse.

Faleiro writes: “But even as Buddhist and Hindu traditions mingled, the political divide between Sinhalese Buddhists and Tamil Hindus widened. (...) Ceylon Tamils were climbing the colonial ladder. They learned English, secured civil service jobs, and came to be seen as favourites of the British. When the British withdrew in 1948, a baseless rumour began to circulate: that a Tamil takeover was imminent, backed by Tamils from across the strait in India. The claim had no basis in fact, but it stoked paranoia among the Sinhalese majority.” ‘It’s the economy, stupid!’ is a phrase popularised in 1990s America to depict the primacy of economic issues over social ones, at least in the eyes of the median voter. When it comes to the study of bigotry and socio-political ferment, too, it is a useful phrase to remember. Economic anxiety gives struggling, angry people the license to unleash widespread bigotry against those who are perceived to be doing well economically. The origins of anti-Bengali sentiments in North-East India, for example, are quite similar: like the Ceylon Tamils, the Indian Bengalis too were fluent in English, a dominant presence in the British civil service, and therefore perceived collectively (not to mention, unfairly) as colonial factotums. The weaponisation of language The second and third sections of the book are based in Myanmar and Thailand, respectively, with a fair bit of cross-pollination because ‘Abbot Zero’, the once-hardliner dissident monk protesting Buddhist extremism in Myanmar, now lives in the Thai city of Mae Sot, where Faleiro interviews him. The section of the book that follows him and his career is a potent reminder of how language is weaponised by bigots and political opportunists. Zero details how Ashin Wirathu, the leader of the 969 Buddhist movement in Myanmar, used the slur ‘kalar’ (used in Myanmar to refer to dark-skinned people and/or Muslims) to earn himself a legion of followers, and to then keep those followers in line. Wirathu’s actions are today seen as the tipping point for anti-Rohingya violence in Myanmar. Also read: 2026 reading list: All the books everyone will be talking about this year

There’s a beautiful, devastating passage where we see how Wirathu became a kind of patriarch for the likes of Zero, using the weaponisation-of-language playbook. “Zero heard the word thrown around casually. To his dismay, it was sometimes aimed at him because of his own skin tone. When Wirathu began reserving kalar exclusively for Muslims, Zero felt an unexpected sense of relief. (...) Wirathu gave men like Zero a sense of belonging, identity and confidence. Whoever they were—whatever the quality of their lives—at least they were not kalar. By positioning Muslims as an existential threat, he trained his followers to hate. He was no longer just a monk—he was their benevolent father, looking out for their best interests.”