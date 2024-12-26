The Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) 2025 is set to take place in Kozhikode, Kerala, from January 23 to 26. This year, the festival will welcome France as its guest country, spotlighting French literary traditions, culture, and intellectual thought. Various sessions at the festival will be dedicated to exploring the rich artistic heritage of the country, from its literary classics to contemporary thought leaders.

“We are truly excited to welcome France as the guest country for the Kerala Literature Festival 2025. This collaboration brings an incredible opportunity to celebrate the rich literary and cultural traditions of France while fostering a dynamic global dialogue…. KLF 2025 will be an unparalleled platform for intellectual exchange, creativity, and collaboration. As we continue to grow, our aim is to make this festival a global meeting point for diverse voices, inspiring new ideas and a deeper understanding of the world around us,” said Ravi Deecee, Chief Facilitator of the Kerala Literature Festival in a release.

500 speakers from 15 different countries

France’s Ambassador to India, H.E. Thierry Mathou expressed his excitement about the collaboration, underlining the importance of fostering cross-cultural dialogue and celebrating French creativity on such a platform.

With a line-up of over 500 speakers from 15 different countries, the festival will feature a host of distinguished figures, including Booker Prize winners, Nobel laureates, and renowned intellectuals. Some of the biggest names in the literary and intellectual circles, such as Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament; Ramachandra Guha, historian; Dr. Venki Ramakrishnan, Nobel Prize winner; and Jeet Thayil, poet and novelist, will be at the festival as speakers.

Also read: Kozhikode named 'City of Literature' by UNESCO; Kerala celebrates

KLF will also welcome artists and thought leaders from various fields, including cinema, science, and business. Notable speakers include historian William Dalrymple, Jerry Pinto, S. Hussain Zaidi 2024 International Booker Prize winner Jenny Erpenbeck (Kairos), and 2023 Booker Prize-winning author Paul Lynch (Prophet Song).

Showcasing unity of artistic expressions

Flutist Hariprasad Chaurasia, violin maestro Dr. L. Subramaniam, journalist Sunitha Krishnan, and author Manu S. Pillai will explore different aspects of literature, politics, and culture. Participants such as Francesc Miralles, Defne Suman and Abraham Verghese will bring unique perspectives from fields as varied as travel, music, and environmentalism. The festival will also feature eminent figures like Nobel Prize-winning economist Esther Duflo, French thinker Cheyenne Olivier and scholar and poet T. Sumathy, whose thought-provoking work has inspired audiences worldwide. From storytellers like Durjoy Dutta and Johanna Gustawson to intellectuals like Angela Saini, the line-up ensures a rich and diverse experience for attendees.

Also read: A fest for bibliophiles: KLF returns to Kozhikode after two year gap

The festival will also highlight international thought leaders, with speakers such as Bulgarian novelist Georgi Gospodinov (his novel Time Shelter received the 2023 International Booker Prize), French author Philippe Claudel, German poet Michael Hoffman, and journalist and author Dan Morrison. These individuals will bring global perspectives on a variety of topics, including history, politics, and the environment. Adding a dash of glamour will be actor-couple Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak. Poet Arundhathi Subramaniam Japanese illustrator Mariko Shinju and British novelist Sophie Mackintosh will also be among speakers.

Adding a melodious touch to the festival, there will be performances by Ustad Mukhtyar Ali, Ustad Waseem Ahmed Khan, and Priya Purushothaman. These performances promise to be an unforgettable experience, celebrating the unity of artistic expressions.