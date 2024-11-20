Kochi is preparing to embark on its sixth edition of South Asia’s largest contemporary art exhibition, as the Kochi-Muziris Biennale announces significant changes in leadership and structure ahead of its December 2025 opening. Performance artist and veteran of the international art circuit Nikhil Chopra, along with HH Art Spaces, Chopra’s artist-run movement and collective, has been named curator of the prestigious event, which will run from December 12, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

The announcement, made by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, marks a new direction for the biennale, which has established itself as a crucial platform for global contemporary art in the Global South. Chopra, known for his interdisciplinary practice combining live art, drawing, photography, and installations, brings a unique perspective to the role. His appointment was decided by a distinguished committee, including photographer Dayanita Singh and noted art world figures Shanay Jhaveri, Rajeeb Samdani, Jitish Kallat, and Bose Krishnamachari.

Kochi Biennale Foundation restructured

“Kerala’s position at the edge of the Indian subcontinent makes it perhaps the most international corner of the world,” says Chopra, highlighting the region’s historical significance as a crucible of cultural exchange. His curatorial vision aims to bring together sixty contemporary artists from India and abroad, fostering dialogues about human experience in a location where ancient, modern, and contemporary influences have long interacted.

The announcement comes amid a major restructuring of the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF), aimed at ensuring the event’s long-term sustainability. Dr Venu V., a veteran cultural administrator and former Director General of the National Museum, New Delhi, has taken the helm as Board Chairman. The foundation has also appointed Thomas Varghese, an international development professional, as CEO, and senior lawyer Fereshte Sethna as legal advisor.

“The Biennale has come a long way since its first edition in 2012,” notes Dr. Venu, emphasizing the event’s impact on both cultural development and local tourism. “The long-term sustainability of the biennale needs to be secured against all odds.”

A crucial meeting point for contemporary art

Financial support for the event continues to grow, with the Government of Kerala joining forces with prominent Indian philanthropic bodies. The JSW Foundation, led by Sangita Jindal, has joined as a Platinum Benefactor alongside other major supporters, including Kiran Nadar of HCL Foundation and KNMA, Mariam Ram of TNQ, and the Faizal & Shabana Foundation. BMW Group, a supporter since the biennale’s inception in 2012, maintains its commitment to the event.

The biennale’s significance extends beyond the art world, drawing on Kochi’s rich multicultural history and its mythical predecessor, the ancient port of Muziris. The event has become a vital platform for introducing international contemporary art to India while fostering debates on new aesthetic directions and facilitating dialogue between artists, curators, and the public.

As the countdown to December 2025 begins, the art world’s attention turns to how Chopra and HH Art Spaces will interpret this complex legacy. Their appointment suggests a potentially more performance-oriented direction for the biennale, while the institutional changes promise a more sustainable future for this cultural event.

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale has previously hosted over 100 artists from around the world, transforming heritage properties and warehouses in Fort Kochi into contemporary art spaces. With its new leadership and structure in place, the sixth edition promises to further cement its position as a crucial meeting point for global contemporary art in South Asia.