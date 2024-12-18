Renowned classical dancer Geeta Chandran’s illustrious journey of over 50 years in Bharatanatyam reflects not only the richness of this ancient Indian art form but also its ability to adapt to changing times.

In a special interview with The Federal during the Margazhi Festival in Chennai, Chandran shared her insights on Bharatanatyam’s global evolution, the significance of arangetrams (debut performances), and addressing social issues through dance.

Lavish events

Chandran, who performed her arangetram at the age of 12, emphasised that this traditional debut performance is meant to mark a student’s readiness to embrace a professional career in Bharatanatyam. However, she lamented the growing trend of transforming arangetram into lavish social events.

“An arangetram should signify dedication to the art form,” she remarked. “But today, it often becomes a spectacle, with students pursuing unrelated careers afterward. This undermines its essence as a stepping stone in dance.”

Chandran advocates for simplicity in such ceremonies, and urges dancers to focus instead on nurturing a lifelong commitment to Bharatanatyam.

Also read: Ta Thei Thei Tat: How Kathak is making its way in the land of Bharatanatyam

Giving back

As a cultural ambassador, Chandran has travelled extensively, taking Bharatanatyam to global audiences. She attributes the art form’s relevance to its adaptability.

"For any tradition to remain vibrant, it must evolve," she said, highlighting her experiments with theatre, puppetry, and visual arts. She predicts a dual trajectory for Bharatanatyam’s future: preserving solo, traditional performances while embracing ensemble and collaborative works to captivate international audiences.

“We’ve dispelled the myth that only Bollywood can create spectacle. Bharatanatyam, too, has the potential to engage global audiences with grandeur and depth,” she asserted.

Chandran, who has been awarded the Padma Shri, has also used Bharatanatyam to spotlight critical social issues, particularly those related to women and the environment. Her production Our Voice, commissioned by women’s organisations, exemplifies how dance can transcend entertainment to become a tool for advocacy and intellectual discourse.

“Dance has immense potential to influence debates and provoke thought,” she said. “It’s not just about aesthetics; it’s about making a meaningful contribution to society,” she noted.

Also watch: Tamil cinema Veteran dancer Leela Samson reminisces her collaboration with Mani Ratnam

MeToo movement

Addressing the impact of the MeToo movement, Chandran acknowledged the challenges women face in the dance industry.

“For too long, harassment has been an open secret,” she stated. However, she expressed optimism about the increasing role of social media in empowering women to speak out and hold perpetrators accountable.

“Institutions are now more vigilant, with committees in place to address such issues. But we must continue to empower women to break the silence,” she added.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)