10 things to know about Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan 20

Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States on January 20 is shaping up to be a historic and extravagant affair. Here are 10 things you need to know about the event.

1. Where's the event?

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20 at the Capitol building in Washington, DC. Vice-President JD Vance will also take the oath at the same event, marking the beginning of the new administration.

2. Who's going from India?

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the inauguration. His visit will include meetings with members of the incoming administration and other dignitaries to strengthen India-US ties.

3. Who else is going?

Breaking tradition, Trump has invited select world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping. While Xi is unlikely to attend, other leaders like El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are expected to be present.

4. What inspired Trump?

Inspired by his recent visit to Paris, Trump envisions his inauguration as a grand global event. The presence of world leaders aims to project US influence on the international stage, despite the logistical challenges it presents for security and planning.

5. Who's footing the bill?

The inauguration committee has raised over $170 million, with major contributions from corporations like Boeing, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.

Industry leaders such as Tim Cook and Sam Altman have also pledged $1 million each, setting a new fundraising record.

6. Are there tickets available?

Despite record donations, VIP tickets are running out due to extraordinary demand. Many donors, including those contributing millions, may not secure the coveted access to key events like the swearing-in ceremony or exclusive inaugural balls.

7. Who eats with Trump?

High-tier donors are promised access to a candlelight dinner with Trump and Melania on January 19. This exclusive event is part of a six-ticket package offered to top contributors.

8. What about security?

The presence of world leaders adds a layer of complexity for the US Secret Service, which must accommodate diverse security protocols while ensuring the safety of the event.

9. Are tech majors in?

Major tech firms, including Google and Meta, have pledged support. This aligns with their efforts to maintain influence and establish rapport with the incoming administration.

10. Any room for the public?

Free tickets for the public, distributed through Congress, remain an option for those unable to secure VIP access. These tickets, however, lack the exclusivity and networking opportunities sought by industry leaders.

This inauguration not only marks a political transition but also shows Trump’s intent to blend domestic priorities with global optics, setting the tone for his presidency.