Hush money case: US President-elect Trump spared jail and fine

US President-elect Donald Trump was sentenced to "unconditional discharge" on Friday (January 10) after being convicted nearly a year ago for falsifying business records related to hush money payments to a porn star.

The ruling imposes no jail time, probation, or fines but permanently records the judgment of guilt.

Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan had the option to sentence the 78-year-old to up to four years in prison.

How Trump reacted

Responding to the verdict, the US President-elect said, "This result alone proves that, as all legal scholars and experts have said, there is no case, and this whole scam fully deserves to be dismissed."

"Today’s event was a despicable charade, and now that it is over, we will appeal this hoax," he added.