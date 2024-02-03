Bengaluru's 'century cyclist' dies of heart attack

Anil Kadsur, a 45-year-old cyclist and fitness trainer who inspired thousands of people in Bengaluru, died of a heart attack on Friday (February 2) morning.

Kadsur was known for riding 100 km daily, which earned him the sobriquet ‘century cyclist’. He had posted on social media on January 31 only, highlighting his remarkable feat of completing 42 months of back-to-back century rides, making it a massive 1,250 century rides. However, he was rushed to a hospital same night after he complained of uneasiness.



His penchant for riding a bicycle 100 km daily made him quite popular among cycling enthusiasts who would often wait to meet and greet him. His forthcoming nature made him easily accessible to one and all and he would be seen mingling with newbies, offering them tips to become a hardcore cyclist.



Kadsur was a veteran with a cycling experience spanning over a decade in which he pedalled a massive 2,25,000 km. Interestingly, he had a fleet of six fixed-gear cycles (fixies), which he would ride by rotation. It was Kadsur who made fixie a household name through his 100 km daily rides. It all started with a cycling club throwing a challenge to ride 100 km daily for 10 consecutive days. Though most of the riders took up the challenge just to win the medal being offered by the club, there was no stopping Kadsur after it, as he went on and on.



Kadsur led a disciplined life and that was also the key to his successful run of ‘century rides’ for three and a half years. He would wake up at 2.30 am and hit the saddle at 3 am, riding 100 km between his training sessions in Bengaluru and returning home at sharp 7 am. People close to him say he was an idol for thousands of cycling enthusiasts in the city and beyond.

