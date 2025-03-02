New passport rule explained: Birth certificates must for these applicants

It is now mandatory for citizens, who are born after October 1, 2023, to submit their birth certificates issued by an official authority to get a passport.

The Central government has tweaked the Passport Rules, making birth certificates issued by an official authority empowered by the Registrar of Births and Death Act, 1969, the only proof of the date of birth for people born on or after October 1, 2023.

This notice was issued by the external affairs ministry on February 24, 2025, which stated that the Passport Rules of 1980 were amended as per the provisions of Section 24 of the Passports Act of 1967.

Reasons for amendment?

According to PTI, which quoted officials, the Passport Rules regarding the date of birth had not been amended for a long time since many citizens living in rural areas, especially, do not have birth certificates.

However, the authorities have stepped up to enforce the Registrar of Births and Death Act, 1969 and have made birth certificates the only proof of the date of birth.

What's the rule for people born before October 1, 2023?

Applicants born before this date can continue using alternative documents like driving licences or school leaving certificates.

Those born before October 1, 2023 can submit other documents as proof of birth, such as:

Transfer certificates or matriculation certificates issued by schools from recognised educational boards that have the applicant’s date of birth

PAN card issued by the Income Tax Department

Copy of an extract of the service record of government employees, or the Pay Pension of retired government employees that have been duly attested by the officer-in-charge of the administration of the concerned ministry or department

A driving licence issued by a state’s transport department

Election photo identity card issued by the Election Commission of India

Policy bond issued by the Life Insurance Corporations of India, or public companies

What is purpose of Passport Rules of 1980

The Passport Rules of 1980 came into effect on December 11,1980, the date of their publication in the Official Gazette. The purpose of these rules was to:

Ensure standardization of passport issuance

Prevent people involved in criminal activities from obtaining passports

Regulate travel and ensure people who pose security threats to the country can not come and go freely

Prevent fraud, misuse and impersonation

Be compliant with International Travel Regulations and ensure Indian citizens have smooth international travel with legally recognised and secure travel documents

Facilitate the mobility of Indian nationals to travel abroad legally

Provide a structured system for passport renewal and re-issuance.

(With agency inputs)