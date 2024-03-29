Raha Kapoor to be richest star kid; Ranbir to gift Rs 250 crore house to daughter: Report

Step aside Taimur Ali Khan. Another star kid seems all set to eclipse his celebrity status.

For, according to an exclusive report by Bollywood Life, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will gift their new dream house, a bungalow in the heart of Bandra to their little girl, Raha Kapoor

Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, have been frequently spotted together visiting the renovation site of the Krishna Raj bungalow in Bandra for the past one year. The bungalow was named after the legendary filmmaker, Raj Kapoor, and his wife Krishna and was gifted to grandson Ranbir Kapoor.

Youngest and richest kid in Bollywood

The bungalow, which will cost nearly ₹250 crore, will now be named after Ranbir and Alia’s daughter’s one-year-old Raha. This will make her the youngest and richest kid in Bollywood, said the report quoting an insider source.

The source said in the report that Ranbir and Alia are both equally investing their hard-earned money to make their dream house. And, the “house will cost more than ₹250 crore once it’s all done”.

This will make it the most expensive bungalow in the Mumbai area comparable to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa.

“It is also said that Ranbir who is madly and deeply in love with his daughter Raha Kapoor will name the bungalow in her name, and this will make the little one the richest star kid in the B Town,” said the report further quoting the source. Besides this huge mansion, both Alia and Ranbir own 4 flats in the Bandra area, which is allegedly worth more than ₹60 crore.

Raha’s grandmother Neetu Kapoor is also the co-owner of the bungalow, as late actor Rishi Kapoor had made her the half-owner of all his properties. Neetu Kapoor is expected to stay with the powerhouse Bollywood couple.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has a lot of films in his kitty starting with Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Ramayana' with Ranbir playing Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita; Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Love & War' with Alia Bhat and Vicky Kaushal in a triangular love story. 'Brahmastra Part 2', and Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s 'Animal Park', the sequel to his blockbuster 'Animal'.

Besides the films with Ranbir, Alia is part of the upcoming new release 'Jigra' with Vedang Raina. It is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and the lengths she can go to protect him.