Who is Aly Goni? Why is he in a row over Ganpati Bappa Morya?

Television actor and model Aly Goni has landed in controversy after a video of him from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations went viral. He was seen not chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

The clip of his "silence" during the chants quickly went viral. Goni subsequently had to clarify that his quietness was not intended as disrespect but came from confusion.

Silent during chants

Aly Goni, along with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, attended the Ganpati puja at actor Ankita Lokhande’s residence during Ganeshotsav.

In the viral video, he is seen standing quietly while Jasmin and others enthusiastically chant and dance to "Ganpati Bappa Morya" during the festivities.

At one point, Jasmin is allegedly seen urging him to join in, but Aly refrains. His silence, coupled with the fact that he appeared to be chewing gum during the ritual, led to sharp criticism online, with many calling his behaviour disrespectful.

Actor issues clarification

Responding to the backlash, Aly Goni told Filmy Gyan that he respects all religions and had not fully understood what was expected of him. The 34-year-old explained that this was his first time attending such a celebration.

During the conversation, he admitted that he didn’t understand why he got trolled for the video from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

"I didn’t even realise it. I was lost in my thoughts. I never imagined something like this could create such a big issue. This was my first time attending Ganpati celebrations…I usually don’t go. I didn’t know what exactly I was supposed to do there, and I always worry that I might unintentionally do something wrong," Aly said.

Difference in religious beliefs

Describing his confusion during the event, the actor added, "I did not understand what it meant. I was in my own thoughts. I don't know what I was thinking or doing. I never paid enough attention and didn't think that these things could create such a big problem."

Aly Goni also shared that he was cautious during the Ganpati celebration, saying, that he is "very random" and "says anything at times." Reflecting on his concerns, he added, "Till today, I think that I should not do something wrong when everyone is worshipping. I am very random. I say anything at times. I do anything."

Highlighting how religious practices sometimes create misunderstandings, Aly further said, "It's not allowed in my religion. We don't do puja. We have one believer. We offer namaz, we pray, and we respect all religions. It is written in the Quran that we must respect everyone, and I do."

On the professional front, Aly Goni was last seen in the show Laughter Chefs. He is also known for his roles in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, as well as appearances in Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Nach Baliye 9.