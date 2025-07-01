Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya to debut in Jude Joseph’s ‘Thudakkam’

Vismaya Mohanlal, daughter of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, is all set to make her silver screen debut with the upcoming Malayalam film Thudakkam. The surprise announcement was made on Tuesday (July 1), creating huge buzz among film enthusiasts and fans of the veteran actor.

In father, brother’s footsteps

Vismaya’s entry into acting follows in the footsteps of her elder brother, Pranav Mohanlal, who has successfully established himself as an actor in the Malayalam film industry.

Thudakkam, which translates to 'beginning', will be directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, renowned for his critically acclaimed work 2018, which was India's official entry to the Oscars in 2024. Antony Perumbavoor will produce the film under the prestigious banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Mohanlal extends heartfelt blessings

Mohanlal himself took to his social media platforms to share the exciting news and extend his heartfelt blessings to his daughter. In a touching post, he wrote, "Dear Mayakutty, may your Thudakkam be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema."

‘New voice, luminous chapter’

Aashirvad Cinemas also welcomed Vismaya to the world of cinema with a warm message on their official social media handles, saying "Aashirvad

Cinemas takes immense pride and honour in introducing Ms. Vismaya Mohanlal in her silver screen debut. With hearts full of pride and eyes set on the horizon, we unveil a new voice, a fresh vision, and the dawn of a luminous new chapter. In a world woven with stories, a storyteller emerges, not from shadows, but from light. Welcome, #VismayaMohanlal."

Vismaya is already known for her creative pursuits as a writer and artist. She previously published a poetry collection titled Grains of Stardust in 2021.