Veteran actor Satish Shah dies at 74

Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Shah, known for his performances in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na and the hit TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away on Saturday (October 25) afternoon at his residence in Bandra East. He was 74. He was married to designer Madhu Shah.

Ramesh Kadatala, Shah's personal assistant for over 30 years, confirmed the demise of the actor.

Speaking to the news agency PTI, Kadatala said, "It seems he passed away from a heart attack; however, we are awaiting the final reports from the doctor about the reason behind his death.”

Ashoke Pandit, Shah's friend and industry colleague, said the actor's death was a huge loss for the Industry and added, Shah was a very jovial person.

Shah's filmography

Born on June 25, 1951, Shah was a prominent figure in Indian cinema and television. A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he initially appeared in minor roles in films such as Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan (1978) and Gaman (1979).

He became a household name after he played a character, D'Mello, a corrupt Municipal Commissioner, in filmmaker Kundan Shah's cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983). The film, a satirical comedy on corruption, starred Shah alongside renowned actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, and Pankaj Kapur.

His career spanned several decades, during which he earned acclaim for his comedic timing in movies such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Maalamaal, Hero Hiralal, Main Hoon Na and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

He was also known for his roles in television series such as Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Filmi Chakkar.

In the early 2000s, he starred as Indravadan Sarabhai in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguli, Sumeet Raghavan and Rajesh Kumar.

Projects with superstars

Shah also appeared in several mainstream blockbuster films, including Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Om Shanti Om and Aamir Khan's Fanaa and Akele Hum Akele Tum.

