M C Sabesan of Sabesh-Murali fame, Manorama’s son Bhupathi pass away

The Tamil film industry on Thursday (October 23) lost two prominent personalities, sending the fraternity into grief. Renowned music director M C Sabesan (Sabesh) and actor Bhupathi, son of the legendary actress Manorama, passed away in Chennai the same day.

M C Sabesan

Sabesan, fondly known as Sabesh, passed away after a prolonged illness at 68. He was a well-known figure in the Tamil film industry and came from a family of musicians. His brothers, Deva and Murali, are both noted composers, while his nephew, Srikanth Deva, is also a music director. Sabesh is survived by his three children — daughters Geetha and Archana, and son Karthik. His wife, Tara, had passed away earlier.

Sabesh-Murali pair

The late music director, who served as the president of the Cine Musicians Union, had given hit numbers with Murali. The duo would also be remembered for making a significant contribution to the success of their composer elder brother, Deva, especially during his peak in the 1990s. The duo often worked long hours, scoring up to 23 films a year with Deva. While supporting him, the Sabesh-Murali duo also made their debut as independent composers with the 2001 Sarathkumar-starrer Samuthiram.

Sabesh started his career as a keyboard player in 1983. In a recent interview, he revealed that he personally handled the background scores for three superhit movies of actor Rajinikanth: Annamalai (1992), Baasha (1995), and Arunachalam (1997).

He also noted that Rajini’s iconic name-card introduction theme, “Super Star,” was inspired by the James Bond theme music and was used in Annamalai, for which the music was composed by his brother Deva. Final tributes will be paid to Sabesh at his residence in Chennai's Valasaravakkam on Friday (October 24), followed by his cremation at the Brindavanam Nagar burial ground.

Manorama's son dies

October 23 brought in another sad news to the tinsel town as Bhupathi, the son of legendary Tamil actress Manorama, breathed his last in Chennai at the age of 70. He was suffering from age-related health ailments. Bhupathi is survived by his wife, Dhanalakshmi, and three children: a son, Rajarajan, and two daughters, Abirami and Meenakshi.

Bhupathi had hoped to succeed in cinema like his mother, making his debut in Visu's Kudumbam Oru Kadambam (1981). Later, he acted in Manal Kayiru which was released the following year.

However, Bhupathi's film career did not progress the way he would have liked. His mother Manorama also made an effort to launch his acting career but it was not successful.

According to reports, Bhupathi's mortal remains have been kept for public homage at his residence in T Nagar. The funeral is scheduled to take place at the Kannammapettai cremation ground at 3 pm on Friday.