M C Sabesan of Sabesh-Murali fame, Manorama’s son Bhupathi pass away
Both Sabesh, 68, and Bhupathi, 70, were suffering from health ailments. Their last rites would be held on October 24
The Tamil film industry on Thursday (October 23) lost two prominent personalities, sending the fraternity into grief. Renowned music director M C Sabesan (Sabesh) and actor Bhupathi, son of the legendary actress Manorama, passed away in Chennai the same day.
M C Sabesan
Sabesan, fondly known as Sabesh, passed away after a prolonged illness at 68. He was a well-known figure in the Tamil film industry and came from a family of musicians. His brothers, Deva and Murali, are both noted composers, while his nephew, Srikanth Deva, is also a music director. Sabesh is survived by his three children — daughters Geetha and Archana, and son Karthik. His wife, Tara, had passed away earlier.
Sabesh-Murali pair
Manorama's son dies
October 23 brought in another sad news to the tinsel town as Bhupathi, the son of legendary Tamil actress Manorama, breathed his last in Chennai at the age of 70. He was suffering from age-related health ailments. Bhupathi is survived by his wife, Dhanalakshmi, and three children: a son, Rajarajan, and two daughters, Abirami and Meenakshi.
Bhupathi had hoped to succeed in cinema like his mother, making his debut in Visu's Kudumbam Oru Kadambam (1981). Later, he acted in Manal Kayiru which was released the following year.
However, Bhupathi's film career did not progress the way he would have liked. His mother Manorama also made an effort to launch his acting career but it was not successful.
According to reports, Bhupathi's mortal remains have been kept for public homage at his residence in T Nagar. The funeral is scheduled to take place at the Kannammapettai cremation ground at 3 pm on Friday.