‘Kantara Chapter 1’ is not just about mythology, its history for us: Rishab Shetty

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (PTI) "Kantara Chapter 1" is about history, folklore, a deep spiritual connect and not just another mythological fantasy, says its lead star and director Rishab Shetty, terming the massive huge response to the film a "dakshina" from audiences.

The Kannada film, which is set in pre-colonial Karnataka and depicts the conflict between the tribals of the Kantara forest and a tyrannical king, released in theatres on October 2 and had already earned more than Rs 427.5 crore.

For Shetty, the runaway success of the film, a prequel to his 2022 Kannada blockbuster "Kantara", is akin to an offering.

"When we see the audience reaction, especially in theatres, we feel thankful and grateful. We take it as a responsibility. This success is because of the whole team’s effort. Everyone contributed a lot to the film," Shetty told PTI in an interview.

"Ultimately, our aim was for the audience to connect with the story and concept of the movie. The response that we got, we see it as 'dakshina' and it feels great. So, thank you to the audience," added the director-actor, who has also written the film along with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru.

When it released in 2022, "Kantara" became a cultural phenomenon for its rooted storytelling, exploration of folklore and divine traditions of coastal Karnataka. It went on to become one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time.

Shetty, who directed, wrote and headlined that movie too, won the National Film Award for Best Actor as well as Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

He seems to have repeated the magic with “Kantara: Chapter 1”, which is set during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty in Banavasi in present day Karnataka.

According to Shetty, the film is deeply rooted in his cultural and spiritual heritage rather than being just another mythological fantasy.

"It’s not just mythology for us. For us, it’s history. It has happened — we’ve heard it in our folklore and we still follow these traditions. Some may see it as mythology, but for us, it is history, and we feel it has evidence. The thought was to explore folklore.

"It’s emotionally and spiritually connected to us. I’ve always wanted to share this story. Also, through the film, we’ve addressed themes like man vs nature, greed, and the negativity of villains — how that energy keeps returning. We’ve touched on many such aspects." The film has also received praise from cinema icons Rajinikanth and Ram Gopal Varma as well as industry colleagues such as Prabhas, Yash and Jr NTR.

"There are so many legends in Indian cinema. That’s why their appreciation means a lot, but I don’t compare myself with anyone. I’ve been inspired by the works of Rajamouli sir and Ram Gopal Varma sir.

"It’s my 21st year in the industry — I started in 2004 as an assistant director. So, their work has been an inspiration, and I don’t compare. I’m just grateful. The appreciation increases our responsibility to do better work." As a filmmaker, Shetty said he makes sure that he doesn’t adhere to one filmmaking style.

“I don’t have a fixed style of direction. In fact, I break genres in all my films. If you look at the previous 'Kantara' and this 'Kantara', they are completely different.

The only common factor is the connection with God and nature — the conflict between man and nature. That theme will always be present in all 'Kantara' stories," he said.

Asked about balancing the twin job of being an actor and director on the project, Shetty said, “The writer in me carries both." "The story comes first. This is my fifth film, and I had a brilliant technical team. They were the real warriors. It didn’t feel like a film shoot; it felt like a war," he added.

When it comes to portrayal of women in his cinema, Shetty said he tries to show them with strength and respect.

"The society we live in — men and women are equally strong. Whether in arts, writing, direction — women are excelling everywhere. In all my films, I try to give importance to female characters.

"In the previous 'Kantara', some people commented on the female roles. But we had given importance to characters like the mother. And this time too — in our belief system, we worship Shakti along with Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwara. So spiritually too, we give equal importance to Devi. That’s reflected in the film." Shetty said he is glad that the Kannada film industry is having its moment under the sun.

"All industries — Indian or world cinema — have ups and downs. If you look at success rates, it’s always 4–5 per cent. When I was in Kundapur, there were 3–4 theatres. Two of them always showed Kannada films, most of which were hits.

But that was just our perception.

"The Kannada industry has always made efforts. Now, audiences are more open. If we make good films, they will come to the theatre,' he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)