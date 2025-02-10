What Taimur asked dad Saif en route to hospital after stabbing incident

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has opened up about what had transpired after he was attacked by an intruder in his own residence in Mumbai last month and how his little son Taimur Ali Khan had posed a heartbreaking question to him on the way to the hospital.

In an interview to Delhi Times, Saif first explained that the intruder had escaped the way he had entered, which was up through a drainpipe into the kids’ bathroom.

According to Saif, the intruder was clueless that he had entered the actor's house.

Filmi scene

They were uncertain if the intruder was still in the house and so they went downstairs and unhooked two decorative swords on the wall to arm themselves. Saif described it as a very “filmi scene” as he was covered in blood.

“And that’s what Taimur saw – me covered in blood and Hari, the other house help, holding two swords. So, it was vaguely heroic, at least that moment," he revealed, according to the report.

Further, Saif said that his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan took charge and said not to bother with the intruder.

Prioritising Saif and Jeh

Instead, Saif revealed that Kareena wanted him to go to the hospital first to tend to his wounds and she wanted to get Jeh to a safe place. Kareena felt the intruder could still be around in the house and there could be others as well.

So, they all went downstairs and Kareena was hunting for a cab or an auto when he told her that he’s feeling some pain. “There’s something wrong with my back. She said – you go to the hospital and I’ll go to my sister’s house. She was making calls frantically – but nobody was up," Saif recalled.

However, what Saif remembered the most about that night is when he had to reassure Taimur in the midst of the chaos. Saif looked at him and reassured him that he was fine. "I’m not going to die", he had told him. However, Taimur also asked him – ‘Are you going to die?’ And, Saif said he replied, "No".