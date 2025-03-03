SC allows Ranveer Allahbadia to resume his show

The Supreme Court on Monday (March 3) allowed podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to air his "The Ranveer Show" subject to maintaining "morality and decency" and an undertaking that it was suitable for all ages.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh took note of Allahbadia's submission that the podcast was his only source of livelihood and around 280 people employed by him were dependent on the show.

The bench also extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Allahbadia till further orders, while asking him to join the investigation in Guwahati.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and states like Maharashtra, Assam, and Odisha, said the comments made on the contentious YouTube show "India's Got Latent" were not only vulgar but perverse, and urged the court not to modify the condition of not airing any show.

"Let him remain silent for some time," he said.

‘Fundamental rights come with restrictions’

The bench told senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, who was representing Allahbadia, that fundamental rights were not (served) on a platter and came with certain restrictions.

Justice Surya Kant pointed out that one of the accused in the case went to Canada and spoke on the case.

“These youngsters may think that we are outdated, but we know how to deal with them. Don’t take the court lightly,” the judge cautioned.

The judge said some people were writing articles on free speech.

“Every fundamental right is followed by duty. There are restrictions also,” he said.

The bench subsequently restrained Allahbadia from speaking anything related to the case on his show.

The bench, however, refused to allow Allahbadia to travel abroad for now and said his prayer would be considered once he joined the investigation in the case.

‘Need to balance morality and freedom of expression’

When the Solicitor General said guidelines need to be laid, Justice Kant said, “We don’t want any regulatory regime which is about censorship, but it also cannot be a free-for-all platform.”

The court told the Centre there is a need to balance morality and freedom of expression and to keep this in mind before laying down guidelines for digital content.

‘Using filthy language is not talent’

The court said using filthy language is not talent.

“There is a person who is now 75 and does a humour show. You should see how it is done. The full family can watch it. That is what talent is. Using filthy language is not talent,” said Justice Kant.

The Centre was directed to come up with a draft regulatory mechanism on social media content which should be put in the public domain aside from gathering suggestions from all stakeholders.

“Let us see what the society is capable to take in and what can be fed. Let us invite the people, bar, and other stakeholders to see what measures are needed,” said the court.

The court emphasised that the Constitution has provisions to impose reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order and morality.

“It is such a wonderfully-drafted document that represents the will of the entire Indian citizenry,” said the court.

Several FIRs were lodged against Allahbadia, popularly known as “BeerBiceps”, for his remarks on parents and sex on comic Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent".

On February 18, the top court granted interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia while calling his comments "vulgar" and saying he had a "dirty mind" which put the society to shame.

(With agency inputs)