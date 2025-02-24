Ranveer appears before Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record statement in 'vulgar' remark row

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani on Monday appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber to record their statements in connection with the India's Got Latent case, officials said.

Responding to summons issued by Maharashtra Cyber, Allahbadia and Chanchlani reached its headquarters at Mahape in Navi Mumbai in the afternoon, an official said.

Officials are recording their statements, he added.

Maharashtra Cyber is probing an obscenity case registered against Allahbadia and others over alleged obscene remarks during the show on YouTube. PTI

