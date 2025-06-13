Bee sting death? Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, dies in England
Sunjay Kapur allegedly swallowed a bee and the sting in his throat caused a heart attack, reports said
Sunjay Kapur, a businessman and the former husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, died at the age of 53, after suffering a heart attack while playing a game of polo.
Actor and author Suhel Seth confirmed the death on X (formerly Twitter) when he wrote, "Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar Om Shanti," he wrote.
Soon after the news, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted reaching Karisma's house in Mumbai last night.
Also read: Why the entire Kapoor clan has landed in New Delhi to meet PM Modi
Bee sting?
According to reports, Sunjay Kapur allegedly swallowed a bee and the sting in his throat caused a heart attack.
In his last post on X, the businessman had tweeted on the terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad.
"My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour," he had written.
Bitter divorce
Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur married in September 29, 2003 in a lavish Sikh wedding ceremony held at the actress’ family residence, the Krishna Raj Bungalow in Mumbai. After a decade, the couple filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2014.
However, in 2015, they moved court to retract their consent and after a bitter court battle, the divorce was eventually granted in 2016.
That same year, Karisma filed a domestic violence case against Sunjay and his mother, alleging physical abuse and claiming that Sunjay was involved with another woman. She also levelled accusations of dowry harassment, which led the Mumbai police to summon Sunjay.
The two were also in a contentious legal battle over custody of the two children Samaira and Kiaan.
After their divorce, Sunjay Kapur had married Priya Sachdev and had a son.