Bee sting death? Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, dies in England

Sunjay Kapur, a businessman and the former husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, died at the age of 53, after suffering a heart attack while playing a game of polo.

Actor and author Suhel Seth confirmed the death on X (formerly Twitter) when he wrote, "Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar Om Shanti," he wrote.

Soon after the news, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted reaching Karisma's house in Mumbai last night.

Bee sting?

According to reports, Sunjay Kapur allegedly swallowed a bee and the sting in his throat caused a heart attack.

In his last post on X, the businessman had tweeted on the terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour," he had written.