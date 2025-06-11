Sidhu Moosewala's 3 unreleased songs posted online go viral on his 32nd birth anniversary

On the birth anniversary of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on June 11, the singer was honoured with the posthumous release of three unreleased tracks. Within one hour of going live, all three tracks had gone past a million views.

Moosewala, who was killed in cold blood by assailants more than three years ago in March 2022, appears to be revered by his fans even today.

Celebrated as one of the most iconic voices in Punjabi music, he has many hit songs to his credit, including 295, Goat, and So High.

On a day that would have been his 32nd birthday, three new songs — 0008, Neal, and Take Notes— were posted on his official YouTube channel, as part of an EP (Extended Play) called Moose Print.

Legend is back

Notably, interest has revived in Moosewala’s case after two episodes of BBC World Service's documentary The Killing Call was broadcast on its channel.

As the EP Moose Print went viral, fans took to the comment section of the music videos on YouTube, to wish him on his birthday.

"Sidhu moose wala forever Happy birthday jatta," said one fan, while another wrote, "Today is the day a legend was born."

Another comment said that the legend is back.

A killing and a birth

On May 29, 2022, Moose Wala was assassinated at Jawaharke village in Mansa district, Punjab. Assailants shot at him while he was sitting inside his car.

The singer was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his wounds. His killing sparked widespread anger and indignation and his parents, Charan Kaur and Balkaur Singh lead a campaign demanding justice for their son.

The couple was in the news when they opted to have a baby via IVF on March 17, 2024 and named the newborn Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.