Sidhu Moosewala’s parents have baby via IVF; Centre flags age limit condition

The Central government has flagged the issue of age limit for conceiving a child through the IVF method, after assassinated singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents had a second son born to them via IVF last week.

Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh, 60, complained that the district administration in Punjab was harassing him regarding documents about their newborn.

Two years after their 28-year-old son, popular singer Moosewala, was shot dead, the couple had a son on March 16.

IVF technique

Balkaur Singh’s wife Charan, 58, conceived the child through the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique.

In an Instagram video on Tuesday, Balkaur Singh urged the authorities to allow the treatment to be completed.

"(They are) harassing me that I furnish documents about the child. I request the government and the chief minister to let the treatment get over. I will show up whenever I am asked to appear. I will show all the legal documents," Balkaur Singh said. Further, he said that he was being asked all kinds of questions to prove that the child is legit.

The child was born at Jindal hospital in Bathinda. Several political leaders congratulated the family, while Moosewala’s fans celebrated. Balkaur Singh had said that he had named him Shubhdeep, as he had come back to give them happiness.

Centre seeks info

The Union health ministry last week sought a report from the Punjab government regarding the IVF treatment of Moosewala's mother Charan Singh, pointing out that the age limit for IVF for a woman is between 21-50 years.

The age limit is prescribed under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021.

Singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. Thirty-one accused have been named in the case, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. 25 people have been arrested so far in the case.