‘Ready to roar’: Shah Rukh Khan sets the stage for ‘King’ with release date reveal

The release date of Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film King has been officially confirmed, with the action drama slated to arrive in theatres on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2026. The festive release positions the film as one of the biggest year-end attractions, expected to round off 2026 on a high note and carry momentum into the new year.



The announcement was shared by Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand on the eve of the third anniversary of their blockbuster Pathaan, further boosting excitement around the duo’s reunion. Shah Rukh shared the announcement video on his Instagram handle. “#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas. #ItsKingTime. #KingDateAnnouncement,” he wrote. The timing has heightened fan anticipation, with King already being touted as a major cinematic event.

SRK-Deepika reunion

Along with the release date, the team revealed a set of striking visuals that offer a first look into the world of King. The images present Shah Rukh Khan in a fierce new avatar, framed against sweeping landscapes and stylised backdrops. The bold visual aesthetic has further fuelled buzz around the project, with fans eagerly awaiting the actor’s return in a full-scale action role.

During his birthday event in November 2025, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that the film features a romantic angle with Deepika Padukone. Shah Rukh and Deepika have collaborated on films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Pathaan, as well as their most recent outing together, Jawan, which was released in 2023.

Countdown to King

Buzz around the film has been steadily growing since the title was unveiled on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. The reveal showcased his silver-haired, action-centric look, an original theme track, and a powerful line delivered by the actor, “Darr nahi, dehshat hoon”, sparking widespread reactions across social media platforms.



Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is emerging as one of the most eagerly awaited big-screen spectacles of 2026. With its Christmas Eve release now firmly set, expectations continue to build for what is being positioned as a high-octane entertainer driven by scale, style and star power.