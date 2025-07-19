Shah Rukh Khan injured during King shoot; production halted

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly suffered an injury while filming action sequences for his upcoming film King, prompting an immediate suspension of the film’s production.

People in the know said the injury is not serious and that the actor is recovering well.

However, the incident has disrupted the production schedule, with filming now expected to likely resume in September or October.

SRK injured

SRK, who has been shooting the film alongside his daughter and co-star Suhana Khan, reportedly suffered a muscular injury during the execution of a high-octane stunt.

The mishap occurred at the Golden Tobacco studio in Mumbai, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Following the incident, Shah Rukh was flown to the United States with his team for medical treatment and has since relocated to the UK, where he is recuperating with his family.

Doctors have reportedly advised him to rest for at least one month, forcing a temporary halt in the film’s production schedule.

Muscular strain

While the exact nature of the injury has not been officially revealed, multiple sources suggest it is a muscular injury, possibly the result of accumulated stress from years of performing physically demanding stunts.

"It’s nothing serious, but more of a muscular injury, as Shah Rukh over the years has injured multiple muscles of his body while performing stunts,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

People familiar with the situation have indicated that the superstar will take a one-month break before resuming shooting in either September or October.

A source quoted by Bollywood Hungama clarified that although the injury is not serious, the actor’s team opted not to take any risks and flew him to the US for prompt treatment to ensure full recovery.

Shooting delayed

As a result of SRK’s injury, all shooting for King scheduled between July and August has been suspended.

Filming at several locations, including Film City, Golden Tobacco Studio, and YRF Studios, has reportedly been put on hold.

The next schedule is now expected to commence in September or October, once Shah Rukh is fully recovered and ready to return to the set.

The production team has been instructed to proceed with caution when filming resumes.

Star-studded cast

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks the big-screen debut of Suhana Khan, who was last seen in Netflix’s The Archies.

The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma, promising a high-octane drama with a stellar ensemble cast.

While an official release date has yet to be announced, the film is reportedly expected to premiere in late 2026.