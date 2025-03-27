‘God decides my fate’: Salman Khan on Bishnoi gang death threats

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has broken his silence on the death threats he has been receiving from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, saying his life is in God’s hands.

Speaking at a promotional event for his upcoming film Sikandar, Khan said, “Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai.” (God, Allah – everything depends on Him. It’s all written; whatever life is destined, that’s what I’ll live.)

Khan acknowledged the difficulties posed by the enhanced security cover following the April 2024 firing incident outside his Bandra residence, reportedly orchestrated by Bishnoi’s gang. “Sometimes, it becomes difficult to move around with so many people,” he said, referring to the constant presence of security personnel.

Connection to blackbuck case

The Bishnoi gang has repeatedly threatened Salman Khan, allegedly seeking revenge for hunting and shooting blackbucks in 1998 in Rajasthan, while he was filming for the Hindi movie Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Bishnoi community reveres the blackbuck as sacred, and Bishnoi has publicly threatened Salman Khan – including during a 2018 court appearance in Jodhpur.

The threats escalated in April 2024, when Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence’s brother, claimed responsibility for a firing outside actor’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra in Mumbai via social media. Salman Khan's security was subsequently upgraded, and he recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police's anti-extortion cell in July.

Threats continue

Following the shooting, more threats have emerged. In October, a WhatsApp message to Mumbai Traffic Police contained a demand for ₹2 crore, with a warning that the Dabangg actor will meet the same fate as politician Baba Siddique, who was gunned down. In November, there was another demand for ₹5 crore or an apology at a Bishnoi temple.

Despite the threats, Khan continues with his professional commitments.

The 59-year-old actor is currently actively promoting Sikandar, which is directed by AR Murugadoss and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. It is slated to release on Eid, March 30.

At the trailer launch, Khan confidently said, “₹100 crore is old news – we’re aiming for ₹200 crore now.”

