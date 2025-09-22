‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ set for Oct 2 release; trailer promises a visual treat

Finally, the much-awaited prequel — or should we say sequel — of the 2022 mega-hit Kantara, titled Kantara: Chapter 1, is nearly here. Come October 2, when Dussehra/Vijaya Dashami meets Gandhi Jayanti, Rishab Shetty’s action-thriller will hit the screens, much to cine-lovers’ delight.

From the just-dropped trailer, it seems Shetty has picked up from where he left off in Kantara, blending action, folklore, and mysticism into a powerful visual storytelling, venturing deeper into the origins of Bhuta Kola, the ritual at the foundation of the 2022 film.