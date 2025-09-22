‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ set for Oct 2 release; trailer promises a visual treat
A tiger, a king, a dark and mysterious forest—Rishab Shetty’s prequel to his 2022 hit 'Kantara' delves deeper into the origins of Bhuta Kola folklore
Finally, the much-awaited prequel — or should we say sequel — of the 2022 mega-hit Kantara, titled Kantara: Chapter 1, is nearly here. Come October 2, when Dussehra/Vijaya Dashami meets Gandhi Jayanti, Rishab Shetty’s action-thriller will hit the screens, much to cine-lovers’ delight.
From the just-dropped trailer, it seems Shetty has picked up from where he left off in Kantara, blending action, folklore, and mysticism into a powerful visual storytelling, venturing deeper into the origins of Bhuta Kola, the ritual at the foundation of the 2022 film.
Kantara: Chapter 1 has also been directed by Rishab Shetty and stars him besides Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. B Ajaneesh Loknath returns as the composer of both the soundtrack and the background score, while Arvind Kashyap’s cinematography looks impressive in the trailer.
Also read: How the crisis-ridden Kannada film industry is pinning its hopes on Kantara: Chapter 1
Hombale Films got the trailer launched in multiple languages, simultaneously — by Prabhas for Telugu, Sivakarthikeyan for Tamil, Prithviraj Sukumaran for Malayalam, and Hrithik Roshan for Hindi. So, if you liked Kantara, plan your date with the prequel — or sequel — right now!