Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ sets record by earning Rs 116 crore on day one

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has registered his career-best opening with Animal, generating a whopping Rs 116 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the day of its release.

Production house T-Series on Saturday (December 2) shared the day one collection of the family crime drama, which got an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

"He has come to conquer all the records #AnimalHuntBegins ... The biggest non-holiday opening in Hindi cinema ever worldwide gross Rs 116 crore," T-Series posted on X.

The film is believed to have surpassed the first-day collection of blockbusters including Pathaan and Gadar 2.

The pan-India film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

It showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranvijay Singh (Ranbir) and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, the film released on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

