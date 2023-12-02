Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ sets record by earning Rs 116 crore on day one
Actor Ranbir Kapoor has registered his career-best opening with Animal, generating a whopping Rs 116 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the day of its release.
Production house T-Series on Saturday (December 2) shared the day one collection of the family crime drama, which got an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
"He has come to conquer all the records #AnimalHuntBegins ... The biggest non-holiday opening in Hindi cinema ever worldwide gross Rs 116 crore," T-Series posted on X.
The film is believed to have surpassed the first-day collection of blockbusters including Pathaan and Gadar 2.
The pan-India film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.
It showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranvijay Singh (Ranbir) and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, the film released on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
(With agency inputs)