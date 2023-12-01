Where does one begin? Sandeep Reddy Vanga — yes, that is a good place to begin. Vanga, undeniably, stands as the most contentious and divisive filmmaker of our era. A part of me yearns to label his film, Animal, as nothing short of hideous and be done with it — a prototype bad review, if you will. However, Vanga achieves something noteworthy, if not universally lauded. He crafts an expansive cinematic spectacle that demands attention, whether for its merits or demerits, a subjective perspective at its core.



Even with a ridiculous plot line, Animal engages you, unlike the film it clashes with today; Sam Bahadur loses grip quite often despite having phenomenal source material. Despite his potential flaws — being perceived as sexist, misogynistic, or insensitive — Vanga’s oeuvre is anything but dull. In essence, he presents both this reviewer and the wider audience with an opportunity to transcend the simplistic dichotomy of good and bad in the realm of filmmaking.

At its core, Animal unfolds as the narrative of a man propelled to extremes in the name of filial devotion — Balbir (Anil Kapoor), the elusive father, and Ranvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor), the son whose love teeters on the brink of obsession. This visceral tale doesn’t shy away from depicting the lengths to which Ranvijay is willing to go for his father — whether it be taking a life, sacrificing his own, or a myriad of other jaw-dropping actions that defy expectation.

An unrelenting bloodbath

In this familial drama, Geetanjali (Rashmika Mandanna) emerges as the woman who is swept away by Vijay from the altar of her wedding to be wedded to him. However, the crux of the plot pivots on Vijay’s deep commitment to shield and battle for his father when faced with external threats, mainly Bobby Deol.





In an endurance test that spans a seemingly unyielding 3 hours and 21 minutes, Animal remarkably maintains an unwavering pace. Boring is the last thing the film is because Vanga goes above and beyond to put on a show that doesn’t allow you to take your eyes off the screen even once.



Even for someone not inherently drawn to action sequences, Vanga adeptly elevates them beyond mere choreography, infusing style and engagement that resonates with both the untrained and discerning eye alike. To the trained eye, one is told they are exquisitely crafted, with great deliberation.

One standout moment unravels in an elaborate action set piece, featuring Ranbir Kapoor donned in a white kurta and lungi, complemented by audaciously stylish red shoes. Amidst this sartorial flamboyance, Kapoor navigates a symphony of violence — blood spilled, guns fired, and throats slit — all choreographed with an artistic finesse. This sequence not only marks a departure from the rhythmical shortcomings of Vanga’s previous works but also embodies a fusion of style and adrenaline that is emblematic of the film’s overall narrative prowess.

Now that the accolades are set aside, let’s delve into the facets where Animal not only falters but takes monumental leaps that catapult it into a colossal, blood-stained ditch. To begin with, Vanga swiftly dispels any notion that Kabir Singh or Arjun Reddy represented the nadir of cinematic missteps. Post-Animal, those predecessors appear akin to toddlers stumbling through their first tentative steps. The cinematic landscape that Animal traverses makes Vanga’s other films seem almost innocently juvenile.

Storytelling, the driving force

In a career marked by countless cinematic encounters, exiting the theatre after Animal stands as an unprecedented experience. A lingering migraine, coupled with waves of nausea, a persistent backache, and a lingering aversion to food, all bear testimony to the overpowering impact of the film. The visceral intensity of the gore takes an unapologetic center stage, transforming the viewing experience into an unrelenting bloodbath that is decidedly not suited for the faint-hearted.

Animal thrusts its audience into a zone that demands caution, to the extent that it warrants a trigger warning for the relentless onslaught of bloodiness, abuse, profanity, and explicit sexual content. The sheer magnitude and duration of these elements become overwhelming — a sensory barrage that decreases the audience’s endurance. In essence, Animal’s visceral and unyielding depiction is too much, for too long. There’s no respite to process — no fleeting moment to catch one’s breath, to digest the narrative nuances, or to emotionally invest in the unfolding drama. Instead, the audience is subjected to Vanga thrusting Kapoor’s toxic masculinity upon us without solicitation or consent.

Ranbir Kapoor is akin to the dynamic engine propelling this cinematic extravaganza, evidently revelling in the immersive experience. His performance resonates with a palpable enthusiasm as he endeavours to saturate the expansive screen with his formidable presence. Yet, amid the fervour, it becomes apparent that while Vanga might brandish him as a ‘superstar’ on promotional posters, Kapoor’s stardom doesn’t quite echo the iconic stature held by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh Bachchan.





Undoubtedly, Kapoor stands as a colossal star in his own right, an indisputable force in the industry. However, in Animal’s elephantine storytelling, there’s a distinct sense that the narrative’s magnitude is carrying Kapoor rather than the other way around. Unlike the quintessential superstar narratives where the actor takes center stage, here, Vanga’s sprawling storytelling seems to be the driving force, with Kapoor navigating its expansive terrain rather than completely steering the narrative ship.

