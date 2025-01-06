Pushpa 2 becomes highest-grossing film in India, dethrones Baahubali 2
The Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal holds the record for the highest-grossing Indian film in India and overseas with a total collection of over Rs 2,000 crores
The movie Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the highest-grossing film in India with a collection of ₹1,438 crores. The overall worldwide revenues is ₹1,831 crores.
Directed by Sukumar, and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the film has dethroned SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion from the title of the highest-grossing film in India.
The team of Pushpa proudly announced on X the news that the “wildfire blockbuster crossed a gross of 1,831 crores in 32 days worldwide.
“#Pushpa2TheRule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide,” the team of Pushpa posted on X.
However, the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal holds the record for the highest-grossing Indian film in India and overseas with a total collection of over Rs 2,000 crores. It is to be seen whether Pushpa 2 will break this record as well.
Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres on December 5, 2024. In just 32 days, it has earned more than the lifetime revenues of Baahubali 2. It’s a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021.
The makers have announced the third movie in the series, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, though they have not mentioned when the filming will begin.