Pushpa 2 becomes highest-grossing film in India, dethrones Baahubali 2

The movie Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the highest-grossing film in India with a collection of ₹1,438 crores. The overall worldwide revenues is ₹1,831 crores.

Directed by Sukumar, and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the film has dethroned SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion from the title of the highest-grossing film in India.

The team of Pushpa proudly announced on X the news that the “wildfire blockbuster crossed a gross of 1,831 crores in 32 days worldwide.

“#Pushpa2TheRule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide,” the team of Pushpa posted on X.