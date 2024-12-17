'Pushpa 2-The Rule' dislodges 'RRR', 'KGF-2' to become 3rd highest grossing Indian film

Allu Arjun’s action drama ‘Pushpa 2 -The Rule’ has raced past SS Rajamouli’s period drama 'RRR' and Kannada blockbuster 'KGF-2', to become the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film. It has reached this milestone in just less than 11 days since its release on December 5.

'Pushpa 2-The Rule' is a sequel to the runaway hit Telugu film, 'Pushpa-The Rise', which is based on the story of an underdog who becomes a feared don of a sandalwood syndicate.

The highly-anticipated sequel has had a bumper opening for an Indian film, earning ₹165 crore net domestically and ₹294 crore gross worldwide on its first day.

According to the film’s production house, Mythri Movie Makers, 'Pushpa 2', had grossed ₹1,409 crore worldwide and is expected to soon enter the ₹1,500 crore club.

Toppling 'Baahubali 2-The Conclusion'?

Now, the film seems to be poised to topple SS Rajamouli’s 'Baahubali 2-the Conclusion' by streamrolling past its lifetime collection of ₹1,790 crores. This will then make Sukumaran's 'Pushpa 2', the 2nd highest grossing Indian film.

According to the Sacnilk website, which tracks box-office collections, 'Pushpa’s sequel has crossed the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' (₹1,230 crore) and Yash-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' ( ₹1,215 crore).

Indian box-office

In the Indian box-office too, the film is striking gold. The arrest of the film's hero Allu Arjun in Hyderabad has made the film more popular.

At the end of day 12, 'Pushpa 2-The Rule' collected ₹930 crore at the Indian box office.

As it is now inching closer to ₹1,000 crore mark at the Indian box office and ₹1,500 crore mark at the box office worldwide, the film is all set to break more records.

Experts are closely watching if it can break the worldwide box-office records of Aamir Khan’s 2017 film 'Dangal', which had earned ₹2,070 crores gross.

Hindi version outperforms Telugu

'Pushpa 2-The Rule's Hindi version is reportedly outperforming the Telugu original, said reports.

The film has mopped up ₹500 crores net collection in the Hindi version on its second Sunday (11th day), becoming the 7th film ever and the fastest to do so. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' was the fastest to hit ₹500 crores net by taking 18 days.

Allu Arjun is expected to announce his next film soon even as the makers have given the nod to the third instalment to be titled 'Pushpa-the Rampage'.