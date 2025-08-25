Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy amid celebrity baby boom

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha announced on Monday (August 25) that they are expecting their first child.

The couple, who tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at Udaipur’s Leela Palace Hotel, shared the happy news through a heartwarming Instagram post.

Pregnancy announcement

They posted a picture of a beautifully decorated cake placed on a silver platter over a soft beige backdrop, adorned with white flowers.

At the center of the cake were golden imprints of two tiny baby feet alongside the message “1 + 1 = 3.”

The caption read, “Our little universe … on its way (evil eye and red heart emojis)... Blessed beyond measure.”

The baby is expected to arrive by the end of this year or early next year.

Celebs congratulate couple

Soon after the post went up, the couple's comment section was flooded with congratulatory wishes from Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Neha Dhupia, Huma Qureshi, Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, singer Kanika Kapoor, and stylist Tanya Ghavri.

Interestingly, during their recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, the couple had hinted at starting a family.

In a lighthearted moment, Raghav quipped that they would soon share some “good news,” leaving Parineeti surprised.

Celebrity baby boom

Parineeti and Raghav’s announcement comes at a time when several Bollywood couples are embracing parenthood.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Just before that, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul also announced the birth of their first child.

Ileana D’Cruz and Michael Dolan had their second child, a baby boy, in June this year.

Alia Bhatt pregnancy rumours

Meanwhile, speculation around Alia Bhatt’s second pregnancy was recently dismissed after her latest public appearance, where she was seen looking fit and stylish in a crop top and high-waist pants.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor have not yet hinted at any such ‘good news’. Her latest appearance has once and for all squashed all pregnancy rumours.

No-photo policy

New parents in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, didn't reveal the face of their child and opted for a 'no photo policy' for the little one.

Despite repeated requests not to share images, a video of the child recently surfaced online, showing her sitting on Deepika’s lap at Mumbai International Airport.

The incident reportedly happened despite Deepika strongly reacting to being recorded with her daughter and making hand gestures to stop the fan from recording.