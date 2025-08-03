For celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, success has never been linear. The suave Lucknow-born culinary personality, whose face is as familiar on Indian television as it is in gourmet kitchens, is unafraid to call out his failures. “My biggest failures have come from restaurants,” Brar admits. “None of my restaurants worked the way I wanted them to. Many of my restaurants in India didn’t do well. Soul of India in the US is not doing well.”

It’s a startlingly honest admission in a market that often celebrates chefs as infallible lifestyle brands. But Brar, 46, is cut from a different cloth. Even as he juggles television shows, acting roles, and a growing literary profile, he sees himself primarily as a learner. “I’m now understanding how to be better at managing and running restaurants — how to cook, how to translate the simplest of emotions into good food,” he says. Shift towards intimacy Brar’s career has evolved well beyond the kitchen. He has authored three cookbooks, judged MasterChef India, and hosted multiple food travelogues that blend storytelling with culinary insight. But 2023 marked a pivotal moment. He launched Kashkan, a contemporary Indian restaurant whose name fuses Kashmir and Kanyakumari and symbolises a pan-Indian culinary journey, in Dubai.

“We’re encouraged by its response to launch the second Kashkan there, which will open soon,” he shares. Unlike past ventures that felt either too stretched or too market-driven, Kashkan feels closer to Brar’s evolving philosophy. “In times to come, my eventual goal will be to be at just one small restaurant — a 20-25 seater — where people will be treated like they’re being invited to your living/dining room. This is where I’m heading.” Also read: How Hyderabad’s Manam is putting Indian craft chocolate on the world map This shift toward intimacy — both in food and form — feels aligned with Brar’s larger arc. The public may know him as a celebrity chef, but in private, he’s also a poet, photographer, and publisher. “Not many people know that poetry has been my secret passion for years,” he shares. “Interestingly, I started writing poetry before I even started cooking. However, those were all secret poems. But lately, when I’ve started reading my poems out to people, they’ve appreciated it, which encouraged me to write this book.”

His first poetry book Shikayatein (Complaints), his debut collection of poetry and his first foray into non-cookery writing, is set to be released through his own publishing house, Inkstain. “Photography and poetry — about people I’ve met on my travels — are my two biggest passions,” he adds. For Brar, storytelling isn’t just an artistic outlet. It’s an extension of how he experiences the world.

Much of that sensibility stems from Lucknow, the city that shaped him. “This interest in literature comes from my love for my city, Lucknow,” he says. “In fact, I’ve stood for Lucknow all my life — the city’s mushairas, kavi sammelans, and good literature. So poetry fits very well into my persona as a Lucknow boy.”