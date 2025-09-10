When Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, which is back in theatres in its 4K restored avatar on September 12, premiered at Loew’s State Theatre on March 14, 1972, a freak snowstorm had brought New York City to a standstill. Broadway marquees were half-hidden behind blocks of ice, traffic crawled, and most of the city stayed indoors. But the blizzard could not quell the buzz about the movie.

Hours before the screening, Paramount Pictures’ prodigiously self-confident boss Robert Evans, the actor-turned-producer-turned-studio chief, who had taken over the reins of the moribund studio as its production chief at the age 36 in 1966, was nervous. The film was long, slow, and saturated with Catholic ritual and Sicilian dialects. Studio executives wanted a flashy crime flick, but Coppola had given them a dark family saga that offered a sharp commentary on Italian mafia and the American Dream.

Evans arrived at the premiere with his third wife, the svelte Ali MacGraw, on one arm and US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on the other. A master of seduction and a legendary womaniser who would go on to marry seven times in total, Evans had reasons to be anxious. He had fought bitterly to get this movie made, and a lot was at stake for him, both personally and professionally.

Even as the orchestra swelled with Nino Rota’s funereal score, Evans wondered if his gamble would sink him. When the lights finally came up nearly three hours later, there was no applause, but a deafening silence. Evans panicked: had the film bombed? To his immense relief, Kissinger leaned over, and whispered into his ear. “Bob,” he said, “when you can sit and watch a gangster who’s killed hundreds of people, and yet when he dies the audience is crying, you’ve made yourself a masterpiece.”

The rest, as they say, is history. The Godfather went to be nominated for 11 Oscar awards, and eventually won three: Best Picture, Best Actor for Marlon Brando (who sent Sacheen Littlefeather to decline it in protest of Hollywood’s treatment of Native Americans), and Best Adapted Screenplay for Coppola and Mario Puzo, on whose novel it was based. The making of a blockbuster Within six months, The Godfather had outgrossed the 36-year tally of Gone With the Wind (1940) and became the highest-grossing film of the year. “It opened on 400 screens, unprecedented at the time, and became the first true blockbuster that was also a work of art,” writes American journalist Mark Seal in his book, Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli: The Epic Story of the Making of The Godfather (2021). Evans couldn’t be happier. After had had taken control of Paramount, and resuscitated its flagging fortunes with hits like Rosemary’s Baby and Love Story, he was looking for a story that could prove to be a game-changer and bought the rights to Puzo’s pulpy bestseller for a modest $80,000 before it had even hit stores for precisely the same reason. When the novel was brewing in his mind, Mario Puzo was broke. By the late 1960s, he had two novels behind him (The Dark Arena and The Fortunate Pilgrim), and a mountain of gambling debt. His Hell’s Kitchen childhood — among butchers, hustlers, and neighbourhood gangsters — had given him plenty of material, but the literary marketplace wasn’t paying. Out of desperation, he turned to what he once dismissed as “trash writing.” Also read: James Bond: As Amazon MGM takes control, will 007 still have a license to thrill? Puzo wrote a novel about the Mafia, a “commercial book” to pay off debts, but in its pages he poured his childhood, his Catholic guilt, and his fascination with power. He claimed he invented most of it; in fact, he had little direct knowledge of organised crime. What he did have was the memory of his formidable mother, Maria, whose mixture of ruthlessness and devotion informed Don Corleone more than any gangster. Published in 1969, The Godfather became a phenomenon. The paperback rights alone broke records. The public, who had consumed decades of press about Mafia trials and FBI hearings, suddenly had a story that made mobsters attractive. Puzo had done what he had promised to himself about 15 years ago. On Christmas Eve 1955, in pain from a gallbladder attack, he collapsed on a New York curb and thought, ‘I’m dying like a dog.’ That night, he swore he would become rich and famous. The Godfather fulfilled that vow. The movie and the Mafia Paramount’s first instinct was to set it in modern Kansas City, cut out the Italians, and make it quick. Coppola, barely 30, was also not their first choice as director; he was broke himself, recovering from the flop of Finian’s Rainbow (1968). The studio wanted a big-ticket director, maybe someone like Elia Kazan, who had directed a good host of classics like A Streetcar Named Desire (1951), On the Waterfront (1954), and East of Eden (1955). Other top-tier filmmakers such as Richard Brooks (In Cold Blood), Peter Yates (Bullitt), Franklin J. Schaffner (Planet of the Apes), and Otto Preminger (Fallen Angel) were also approached and declined the project. Peter Bart, Evans’s assistant, then suggested Coppola because he was of Italian-American heritage and affordable. His 1969 road drama, The Rain People, was promising and had premiered to decent reviews and won the Golden Shell at the San Sebastián Film Festival. The studio wanted Ernest Borgnine as Don Corleone and Robert Redford was floated as Michael. “The fighting,” Evans later sighed in an interview to Seal, “tremendous fights.” But it was Evans who held the line against studio executives who wanted the film to be cheap, quick, and marketable. His stubbornness gave Coppola the space to turn pulp into one of the greatest films in the history of cinema. Not everyone wanted The Godfather made though. The first among them was the Mafia, for obvious reasons. Joseph Colombo Sr., the powerful head of one of the organised-crime families in New York during the 1960s and the 1970s, was known in the public as the founder of the Italian American Civil Rights League and didn’t want the stereotyping of Italian Americans in popular entertainment. The League picketed, threatened boycotts, and pressured the studio. Coppola’s producer, Al Ruddy, negotiated directly with the League.

