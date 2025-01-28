Nayanthara documentary | Madras HC rejects Netflix's plea against Dhanush

The Madras High Court has rejected a petition by Netflix India to axe Dhanush's copyright suit against Nayanthara for unauthorisedly using a three-second film clip produced by Dhanush in her documentary.

‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’ sheds light on the actor's entry into cinema, her struggles, past relationships and how she survived amid controversies in the male-dominated industries. The documentary released on November 18 last year.

Actor-producer Dhanush moved the court against Nayanthara, her husband Vignesh Shivan and their production house Rowdy Pictures Pvt Ltd in November last year.



Lawsuit filed

The suit accused Nayanthara and others of using certain visuals connected to the film “Naanum Rowdy Dhaan” in the documentary.

Dhanush’s Wunderber Films Pvt Lt also sought permission from the high court to sue in Tamil Nadu the Mumbai-based Los Gatos Production Services India LLP, through which Netflix reports its content investments in India.

Dhanush’s move followed his threat of legal action if the content in the Nayanthara documentary was not taken down within 24 hours. If that wasn’t done, Dhanush’s lawyers threatened to seek damages for Rs 10 crore against Nayanthara and Netflix India.

Nayanthara hits back

Nayanthara then slammed Dhanush for touching “an all-time low” with his demand of Rs 10 crore from her for using footage which lasted a few seconds.



She said: “This is an all-time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner.”

At the same time, she thanked Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and other producers who allowed her to use footage from their films for her documentary.

Nayanthara has a string of successful films to her credit including Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster “Jawan”.