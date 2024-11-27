Dhanush sues Nayanthara in Madras HC for using 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' stills in Netflix docu

Ten days after the release of Netflixdocumentary, Nayanthara:Beyond The Fairy Tale, actor Dhanush has filed a civil suit in Madras high court against Nayanthara for allegedly using visuals related to his production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentry without obtaining a NOC certificate.

The suit has been filed against Nayanthara, her husband Vignesh Shivan and their production house Rowdy Pictures Private Limited.

The civil suit claims Nayanthara and others used certain visuals connected with their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the Netflix original Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale.

Legal notice

Last week, Dhanush's lawyer had threatened legal action against Nayanthara if the stills from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan wasn't taken down within 24 hours last week.

The lawyer had said that if the client failed to take down the content, his "client will be forced to initiate appropriate legal action, including but not limited to seeking damages to a sum of ₹10 crores against your client and Netflix India".

It was Nayanthara who first brought the feud out in the open when she shared an open letter on Instagram, slamming Dhanush for touching "an all-time low", for demanding ₹10 crore compensation for the use of the stills from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

The star mentioned in the open letter that after two years of “battling it out” with Dhanush for a no-objection certificate (NOC) from him to permit the use of songs and clips from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, they gave up and settled for a re-edited version leaving out those clips.

She wanted to know why he questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in their personal devices and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media. Nayanthara called him out for claiming a sum of ₹10 crores as damages for the mere 3 seconds.

The Jawan actress also posted a note thanking Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and other producers, who allowed her to use footage from their films for her documentary and granted her No Objection Certificates (NOCs) without any "hesitation and delay."

Plea to sue Neflix entity

Dhanush's Wunderber Films Private has also made a plea before the Madras High Court asking for permission to be granted to sue Los Gatos Production Services India LLP, an entity through which Netflix reports its content investments in India.

After hearing the preliminary arguments advanced by both sides, the judge allowed the application to grant permission.