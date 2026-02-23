'El Mencho' killed: Here are top web series and films on Mexican drug lords

During a massive security operation in Mexico, the military killed dreaded drug lord Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, commonly known as 'El Mencho', sparking off a wave of violence. El Mencho was the leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

As security forces took down one of Mexico’s most feared drug lords, we look at the definitive films and web series that capture the gritty, brutal reality of the cartel underworld.

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

This is widely considered the gold standard. While the original Narcos focused on Colombia, this companion series explores the origins of the modern Mexican drug war. The story chronicles the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s under Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (played by Diego Luna) and his conflict with DEA agent Kiki Camarena.

It gave a detailed look at how independent traffickers were unified into a single empire.

El Chapo (Netflix)

If you want a focused look at the world’s most famous drug lord, this is it. The story tracks the life of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, from his low-level beginnings in the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s to his rise to power as the head of the Sinaloa Cartel and his eventual capture. It’s more "gritty" and less "glossy" than Narcos, focussing heavily on the political corruption that allowed him to thrive.

Griselda (Netflix)

Released in early 2024, this miniseries stars Sofía Vergara in a transformative role. Though she was Colombian, Griselda Blanco was a pivotal figure in the Miami drug wars that directly involved Mexican distribution networks. It’s a fast-paced, 6-episode dive into the "Godmother of Cocaine".

Cinema

Meanwhile, cinema has produced some of the most visceral and artistic representations of the Mexican drug war.

Sicario (2015)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, this is arguably the most intense film ever made about the border war. It is a gripping thriller about an FBI agent drawn into the escalating drug war along the US-Mexico border.

An idealistic FBI agent (Emily Blunt) is recruited by a government task force to aid in the war against a powerful Mexican cartel, only to realise their methods are just as brutal as the criminals they hunt. It focuses on the "Sonora Cartel" and features a haunting performance by Benicio del Toro as an enigmatic hitman.

Traffic (2000)

This Oscar-winning multi-narrative epic by Steven Soderbergh explores the drug trade from every angle. It weaves together four distinct stories: a Mexican policeman caught in a web of corruption, a US drug czar whose daughter is an addict, and a DEA sting operation.

Benicio del Toro’s performance as the weary Mexican cop won him an Oscar and is widely considered one of the most authentic portrayals of the era.

El Infierno (2010)

If you want a Mexican perspective that mixes dark humor with extreme violence, this is a cult classic. A man deported from the US returns to his impoverished Mexican town and finds that joining the local cartel is his only option for survival.

Savages (2012)

Directed by Oliver Stone, this is a high-octane, stylised Hollywood take. Two marijuana growers in California face off against a Mexican cartel (the Baja Cartel) led by a ruthless matriarch (Salma Hayek) after they refuse to become partners.

Documentaries

Sometimes the truth is more cinematic than fiction. These two are "must-watches" for understanding the real figures:

Cartel Land (2015)

An incredible, dangerous look at vigilante groups on both sides of the border fighting the Knights Templar Cartel.

Narco Cultura (2013)

Explores the "celebrity" status of drug lords and how their lives are glorified through music (narcocorridos) in both Mexico and the US. It is a biting satire of the "Narcowar" and how it has consumed small-town Mexico.