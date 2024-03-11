'Main Atal Hoon', a 'hagiographic' telling of Vajpayee's life, drops on Zee5 from March 14

The biopic on India’s former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ‘Main Atal Hoon’, which received mixed reviews on its theatrical release, drops on Zee 5 on March 14.

This film follows the journey of the poet-turned-politician, a staunch RSS karyakarta and committed to the concept of Hindu Rashtra. He was a colourful and charismatic character, and though this film doesn’t do justice to his multiple facets, the actor Pankaj Tripathi, who essays the role of this senior politician, does an excellent job and acts as if he was born to play the part.

‘Main Atal Hoon’ traces the political journey of this tall parliamentarian of over four decades, who was conferred the Bharat Ratna in December 2014. From arriving at Parliament on a bullock cart to protest fuel price hike to representing India at the UN as an Opposition leader, Vajpayee has left behind a political legacy that few can rival.

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the film however was panned. According to reviewers, it failed to provide a well-rounded portrait of a patriot, senior statesman, who was instrumental in shaping the early Jan Sangh, the formation of the short-lived Janata Party, and the birth of the current BJP.

The Federal review starts of asking whether Ravi Jadhav, who has delivered seminal Marathi films like Natarang and Balak-Palak, can finally end Hindi cinema’s biopic epidemic and lend the age-old template a new edge. However, the critic goes on to answer that quetion with a resounding NO. "Main Atal Hoon is less of a creative take on a man’s life and more of a hagiographic portrait," wrote the reviewer in The Federal.

Meanwhile, on the release of 'Main Atal Hoon' on OTT, Pankaj Tripathi said in a statement, "While I was aware of Atal Ji and his remarkable political journey, this film introduced me to many more inspiring qualities and facets of his life which have now left an indelible mark on my life. Portraying Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee has truly been one of the highlights of my career..."

Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said, “After the success of Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai, Tarla and Sam Bahadur, we are thrilled for the premiere of 'Main Atal Hoon' which is another inspiring story of an ordinary man who went on to change the history of India and its place in the world.