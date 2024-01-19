Main Atal Hoon has been termed as a biographical drama but that billing could well be seen as a facade. The film begins in 1999 at the height of the Kargil conflict between India and Pakistan and the very first frame reveals Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to be deep in thought. As a panel of the defence think tank alarms him about the challenges and the strife that lies ahead, he pauses pondering and eloquently asserts that though his core has always sought peace all around, he will not step back from aggression if push comes to shove. And when his Pakistani counterpart reaches out to him on the phone that very moment, he ensures that a stern warning is issued to the padosi, nevertheless in his trademark poetic manner.



Now, this scene functions in multiple ways. First, it tells us how Atal Bihari Vajpayee operated as a statesman, as someone who is negotiating belligerence in his own subdued manner. It's the classic exposition scene of a character who is dogged, fierce but also incredibly graceful in the face of adversity. In the same vein, this opening scene initiates us into a pattern that the rest of the film follows almost mercilessly. From 1999, we are dropped straight into Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood, when the charismatic leader of the future is at present battling stage fright. Only seconds ago, we saw tough men bow to his charm and the strength of his character but here, young Atal is becoming a laughing stock in front of his friends.

The new scene comes in perfect contrast to the previous one — both visually and metaphorically — and teases us with a biopic that might be worth our time. Could Ravi Jadhav, who has delivered seminal Marathi films like Natarang and Balak-Palak, finally end Hindi cinema’s biopic epidemic and lend the age-old template a new edge? So far, so good. Alas, the answer, a resounding NO, occurs not more than a few minutes later when we realize that Main Atal Hoon is less of a creative take on a man’s life and more of a hagiographic portrait.

An Agenda in Search of a Film

To discuss what exactly is wrong with Main Atal Hoon is to answer the question of why we need biopics. What exactly draws a filmmaker or a screenwriter to trace the life of a person, especially one whose journey is already detailed on Wikipedia? Is it the curiosity to bring certain landmark events to life and decorate them for posterity (as in, make it less boring)? Or is it the desire to trim off the frills and capture the essence of a being as influential and occasionally polarizing as Atal Bihari Vajpayee (like Paul Schrader’s Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters, for instance)? Somehow, and unfortunately, most films fit into the former bracket but when done well, you might have for yourselves a polished and aggrandised piece that could still be engaging.

But interestingly, Ravi Jadhav’s latest film is part of neither two categories. Main Atal Hoon is remarkably reverential, mind you, but its problems don’t lie there. They rather emerge from the fact that the film mistakes a formula for laziness and ends up relying on a script that is unbelievably one-toned. The same scene, featuring the young Atal, serves as the model for what I mean here. In that, as the kid rushes back home, he is followed by his congenial father (played by Piyush Mishra) who sits him down for a quick speech. Again, a solid speech of the ‘cinematic’ kind would have worked even if we have encountered thousands of them in the past. But that's not what we get. Atal’s father tells him that he must have the courage and that he must look in the eyes of his naysayers. In a matter of a few moments, the boy finds the courage, the conviction he needs to go on to become one of the most idolised orators in Indian administration.

