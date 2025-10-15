Mahabharat's Karna, actor Pankaj Dheer loses battle with cancer, dies at 68

Pankaj Dheer, a veteran TV and movie actor, popularly known for his portrayal as Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat lost his battle with cancer and passed away on September 15.

His old friend and colleague Amit Behl has confirmed the news to the media.

CINTAA mourns

Sources said that Dheer had been diagnosed with cancer some time ago and underwent a major surgery. Though he initially recovered, the disease relapsed a few months ago, and he was extremely unwell.

The Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) released an official statement mourning his loss: “With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing away of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA’s former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025.”

The cremation will be held today (October 15) at 4.30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle(W) Mumbai.

Statues of Dheer surface

Dheer rose to national fame in the 1980s portraying the ill-fated Karna in Mahabharat, where his powerful performance earned him widespread acclaim. Interestingly, he was initially offered the role of Arjuna but he chose to play Karna instead.

His portrayal became so memorable that it was featured in school textbooks and even inspired statues of him which were worshipped in certain regions.

Beyond Mahabharat, Dheer appeared in popular television shows such as Chandrakanta, Harischandra, and Sasural Simar Ka. His filmography includes movies like Sanam Bewafa, Soldier, and Baadshah.

On TV, his last stint was Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare (2024) and he was also seen in the 2019 web series Poison.

Director and acting academy

In 2014, he ventured into direction with My Father Godfather, and in 2010, he co-founded the Abbhinnay Acting Academy launched by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in Mumbai to mentor aspiring actors.

End of an era

Born in Punjab, he was the son of filmmaker CL Dheer and initially aspired to be a director before stepping into acting with the film Sookha. Dheer has a son, Nikitin Dheer, who is also an actor. His son Nikitin Dheer is known for films such as Chennai Express, Jodhaa Akbar, and Sooryavanshi.

His passing marks the end of an era in Indian television when mythological series ruled the small screen.