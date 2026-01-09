Madras High Court to deliver verdict on ‘Jana Nayagan’ censor row today

The Madras High Court is set to pronounce its verdict in the Jana Nayagan censor dispute on Friday (January 9) at 10.30 am. The film’s producers, KVN Productions, had approached the court with an urgent plea after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) failed to issue a censor certificate. Jana Nayagan, actor Vijay’s final film, was originally scheduled for a grand release on January 9 but had to be postponed due to the pending legal proceedings.



The CBFC reportedly raised objections to certain scenes in Jana Nayagan, prompting the makers to move the Madras High Court seeking immediate relief. The court subsequently reserved its order, leaving the film’s release uncertain.

The film was first submitted to the CBFC on December 18. Following objections, the makers reportedly made around 27 cuts and resubmitted the film on December 22. While the examining committee is said to have recommended a U/A 16+ certificate, the official certificate was not issued.

On January 5, the CBFC referred the film to its Revising Committee and directed the producers to approach its Mumbai office. With just three days remaining for the scheduled release, KVN Productions moved the Madras High Court on January 6, contending that the delay was unwarranted and causing significant financial losses, with the project reportedly involving an investment of around Rs 500 crore.

During the hearing, the CBFC informed the court that the referral was made following an internal complaint by a board member, which alleged that the film could hurt minority sentiments and raised concerns over the depiction of defence force emblems. Later that evening, the producers announced the indefinite postponement of the January 9 release. The court is now expected to deliver its order on Friday, resulting in the film missing its planned release date.



As the legal process continues, the film industry is closely watching developments in anticipation of a resolution that would allow the film’s release. Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay in the lead role, along with Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj and others in an ensemble cast.